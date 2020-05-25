Big Gains in Quiet Trading on TSX



Equity markets in Toronto had the stage all to themselves on Monday, at least as far as North America was concerned, as investors drew more cheer as to the prospects of an economic recovery from the coronavirus.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index popped 161.78 points, or 1.1%, to close Monday at 15,075.42.

The Canadian dollar nosed up 0.01 cents to 71.50 cents U.S.

Among health-care issues, HEXO was the biggest star, gathering 21 cents, or 23.9%, to $1.09, while Canopy Growth jumped $2.30, or 8.5%, to $29.40.

In real-estate, Brookfield Property Partners gained 91 cents, or 7%, to $13.93, FirstService climbed six dollars, or 4.9%, to $128.41.

Among tech concerns, Absolute Software picked up $1.05, or 8.3%, to $13.75, while Photon Control lost 10 cents, or 6.5%, to $1.65.

Energy stocks stubbed their toes, as PrairieSky Royalty slipped 45 cents, or 4.8%, to $9.03, while Parex Resources fell 64 cents, or 3.9%, to $15.72.

In materials, Hudbay Minerals shed 11 cents, or 3.1%, to $3.39, while West Fraser Timber sank $1.10, or 2.9%, to $37.00.

Gold issues moved lower, as Alamos Gold fell 18 cents, or 1.6%, to $37.00, while Alacer Gold dipped 21 cents, or 2.2%, to $9.20.

Oil prices gained 47 cents to $33.72 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices docked $5.80 to $1,729.70.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange added 4.9points to finish Monday at 541.84.

All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were positive on the day, with health-care better by 5%, real-estate slid 2.8%, and information technology, was up 2.1%.

The three laggards were energy, sinking 0.3%, gold, off 0.2%, and materials, doffing 0.1%.

ON WALLSTREET

U.S. markets are shuttered for Memorial Day

