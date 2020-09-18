The big Friday Premier League quiz

The games will come thick and fast now with the Premier League heading into matchday two after a bumper opening weekend.

Leeds United play a top-flight game at Elland Road for the first time since 2004 having lost out in a 4-3 thriller to champions Liverpool in their opener.

Chelsea host the Reds this weekend, while Manchester United are out to avoid a repeat of an Old Trafford defeat to Crystal Palace last season.

But before settling down to watch all the action unfold, why not warm-up your minds with our Opta-powered quiz?

1. Which Everton forward scored a hat-trick against West Brom for Arsenal in the Premier League back in May 2015, but has failed to net in each of his six other appearances against the Baggies in the competition?

2. Leeds play their first Premier League match at Elland Road since returning to the top flight this weekend. Only once have they lost their opening home league game in their past 12 campaigns in the division. Which team defeated them 2-0 in August 1996 on that occasion?

3. If West Ham lose to Arsenal this weekend they will become just the second side to lose 200 London derbies. Who are the other team to have hit that landmark?

4. Manchester United's only defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League came in this exact fixture at Old Trafford last season. Who scored the Eagles' last-minute goal in that 2-1 win?

5. Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick scored on their Premier League debuts for Newcastle United last weekend. Who is the only player to have scored in each of their first two appearances in the competition for the club?

Answers:

1. Theo Walcott

2. Sheffield Wednesday.

3. Tottenham (213).

4. Patrick van Aanholt.

5. Les Ferdinand.