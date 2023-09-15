This big foodie event is coming to Miami for the first time. Here’s how to get tickets

For the first time, Miami will have the chance to participate in one of the biggest James Beard Foundation events.

The nonprofit’s Taste America event is coming to Miami for the first time this fall. It will be held at the Rubell Museum in Allapattah and feature some of South Florida’s best local chefs.

Presented by Capital One and held in 20 cities around the country, Taste America aims to spotlight independent restaurants, chefs and their communities. For diners, the evening is a chance to sample some of the best cuisine in the city. For chefs, it’s an opportunity to show off their talents and highlight Miami’s vibrant food community.

Chef Akino West of Rosie’s, who is co-hosting the walk-around event, said that the evening spotlights Miami’s growing identity as a food town. In April, Bon Appétit proclaimed Miami “food city of the year.”

“Miami continues to grow into an authentic culinary destination, with a melting pot of elevated cultural flavors at every corner,” said West, whose restaurant specializes in Southern comfort food and was named a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide this year. “I am thrilled to be part of this prestigious event, honoring the rich community of Miami’s culinary artists, and helping to further establish our city’s space in the culinary landscape.”

Chef Timon Balloo of The Katherine in Fort Lauderdale will participate in the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America event at the Rubell Museum.

Chef Carlos Garcia of Leku, the Basque restaurant at the Rubell Museum, said he was “honored” the foundation decided to hold Taste America at his home restaurant.

“As part of our special bite, we decided to do a sampling of my newest tapas creations for everyone to enjoy to showcase the diverse Basque flavors we pride ourselves on,” he said.

Chef Tristan Epps of Ocean Social on Miami Beach, said that for chefs, the James Beard Foundation, which counts its mission as celebrating, supporting and elevating the people behind America’s food culture, is a touchstone.

“It stands for excellence, a dedication to craft and the focus of passion into art,” he said. “Being asked to work with such talented chefs at the Taste America event is an honor.”

Story continues

Chef Eileen Andrade of Finka Table & Tap, here at her restaurant Amelia’s 1931 in Kendall, will participate in the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America event.

Other participating local chefs include Timon Balloo of The Katherine in Fort Lauderdale; Eileen Andrade of Finka Table & Tap in Kendall; Carmen Miranda of the Mexican spot Tacombi; Cesar Zapata and Ani Meinhold of the Vietnamese mashup spot Phuc Yea; Karla Hoyas of Tacotomia in Julia & Henry’s downtown Miami food hall; Raheem Sealey of Drinking Pig BBQ and Adrianne Calvo of Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant in Kendall. Calvo recently won the Miami Herald Chef Showdown, in which readers voted on their favorite Miami chef.

Other sponsors will participate in the event, including Maldon Sea Salt, McCormick for Chefs, Mountain Valley Spring Water, Chateau D’Esclans, Brugal 1888, Una Vodka, Deutsche Wines and Alto.

Proceeds from the event benefits the chefs and the foundation’s national programming that supports equity and sustainability. Tickets are on sale now.

James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Culinary Series

When: Oct. 10; 7 p.m. for VIP, 8 p.m. general admission

Where: Rubell Museum, 1100 NW 23rd St., Miami.

Tickets: $175 general admission; $250 VIP; jamesbeard.org/tasteamerica