Big East powers Creighton, Seton Hall set to collide

NEWARK, N.J. - Two ranked teams meet when No. 25 Creighton plays No. 23 Seton Hall in the Big East Conference opener for both schools on Thursday at the Prudential Center.

Creighton (10-2) comes in with the Big East Player of the Week in Marcus Foster and the Freshman of the Week in Mitch Ballock.

Foster averaged nearly a point a minute in wins against UT Arlington and USC Upstate last week for the Bluejays. In 25 minutes per game, Foster averaged 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals. He shot 66.7 percent (18 of 27) from the field, 58.3 percent (7-for-12) from 3-point range and also converted 83.3 percent (5 of 6) at the line to earn the Player of the Week.

Foster has 30 straight games in double figures, the longest active streak in the Big East.

Ballock averaged 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists off the bench in two victories. He shot 7 of 13 (53.8 percent) from 3-point range and 9 of 19 (47.4 percent) from the field while also draining both free throw attempts to earn the newcomer award.

Seton Hall (11-2) leads the all-time series with Creighton 11-5, including a 7-3 mark in New Jersey.

"We've achieved at a level that maybe people didn't think was possible," said Creighton coach Greg McDermott. "Our leadership has been outstanding, in particular Khyri Thomas and Marcus Foster, as well as Toby Hegner and Tyler Clement."

"If there's a more improved player in the Big East than Martin Krampel, I think it'd be very hard to find him."

Creighton is averaging 92.3 points per game, fifth best in the nation, shooting 52.1 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from 3-point range. The Bluejays also own a plus-7.6 rebound margin.

"They're extremely balanced," said Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard of Creighton. "They're deep. And they play a style that puts you on your heels. What a lot of people don't talk about is how unselfish they are."