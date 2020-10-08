Big Dougie Capital Corp. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Big Dougie Capital Corp. ("Big Dougie") (TSXV:STUV.P) is pleased to announce that on October 2, 2020, it closed its previously announced "Qualifying Transaction" ("QT"), as defined by Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") with Compañía Recursos Andina Limitada ("Andina") whereby Big Dougie has acquired 99.9% of the partnership interest of Andina, a company that holds a 100% interest in a promising gold, silver, copper and cobalt property in northern Chile (the "Coba Property"). Big Dougie is in the process of filing the final documents with the Exchange in order to secure issuance of the Exchange's final bulletin enabling Big Dougie's common shares to recommence trading under the symbol "STUV". The particulars of the QT, including information on the Coba Property, were the subject of Big Dougie's Filing Statement dated August 28, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) (See Big Dougie's press releases dated August 28, 2020 and August 31, 2020).

Big Dougie was formed as a "capital pool company" by certain of Doug Stuve's close friends to honour Doug's memory after his passing in late 2018. Doug was a father, husband, lawyer and raconteur who is dearly missed by his many friends and family. Doug led an illustrious career dedicated to the legal profession and specifically to the Canadian junior capital markets. It was the collective goal of the company's founders to identify and complete a transaction that would stand the test of time. The directors considered many options and agreed on the acquisition of the Coba Property, a mining project in Chile in an area with a remarkable past production history that, in their view, holds tremendous long-term potential.

Al Kroontje, Chief Executive Officer of Big Dougie, stated, "Today is a proud milestone for our group. It was very important to identify a project which we could leverage the history and skill set of Big Dougie's founders on an asset that can be a building block in the creation of long term value for our shareholders, and honouring the memory of Doug. While we have considerable tasks ahead of us, the entire founding group is committed to Big Dougie's success. In our opinion, the Coba Property represents a wonderful opportunity to build a significant mining operation in a country regarded as a top mining district of the world, exhibiting the combination of extraordinary resource potential together with political stability."

Andina, now 99.9% owned by Big Dougie, owns a 100% interest in the Coba Property which is located in the historic Carrizal Alto mining district of Chile. From 1890 to 1910, high grade run of mine production from the camp was shipped directly from Chile to Britain for processing. Production grades cannot be confirmed in compliance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 but have been reported to have graded from 5 - 65 g/t gold, 3 - 12% copper and 0.3 - 1.3% cobalt. Therefore, Big Dougie's first priority will be to obtain samples from the workings in existing mine shafts together with preforming a geophysical survey over the extensive strike length of veins that are evident at surface. In the southern part of the claims, two fault systems are shown to intersect. Surface sampling over that area and several other areas returned grades of up to 9.8 g/t gold, 5% copper, 12.5 g/t silver and 1% cobalt. Historical reporting indicates that grades increase with depth, production in area mines having been reported to have commenced from surface and continued in high grade mineralization to depths of 480 meters which remains open at depth.

Big Dougie intends to immediately commence the first phase of the exploration program detailed in the Filing Statement. That will involve evaluating water levels from surface flooding in two existing shafts on the claims as well as conducting a sampling program from within those shafts, to the extent possible. It is intended that a geophysical program including an induced polarization survey will begin almost immediately - to be followed up by a drilling program targeting deeper sections of the mineralization evident at surface.

Commenting on the Coba Property, Terence Walker, Big Dougie's incoming VP of Exploration, remarked, "I am very much looking forward to our upcoming exploration programs which have been designed to substantiate the upside of the Coba Property".

