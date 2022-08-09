How big are Donald Trump's legal problems?

Former US President Donald Trump

He has been out of power for more than a year-and-a-half, but legal issues related to his time in office still present some risk to former President Donald Trump.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) search of Mr Trump's Florida home in August has focused attention on his handling of official papers while president.

Two criminal investigations are continuing: one into possible election interference and another into alleged financial crimes.

Meanwhile, a political inquiry is considering recommending criminal charges over Mr Trump's role in the storming of Congress on 6 January 2021.

As Mr Trump contemplates a 2024 presidential rerun, here are the legal cases which may threaten those ambitions.

White House records

When Mr Trump left the White House, he took boxes of records with him to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Under the Presidential Records Act, removing official records may constitute a criminal offence.

According to Mr Trump himself, "a large group of FBI agents" searched his residence on 8 August.

His lawyer, Christina Bobb, told NBC News that some papers had been seized. However, the FBI and the justice department have not yet commented.

In February, the National Archives said it had retrieved 15 boxes of papers from Mar-a-Lago, which Mr Trump should have turned over when he left the White House.

The agency later told Congress the boxes included "items marked as classified national security information".

But Mr Trump claimed the government "did not 'find' anything" and that Democrats were merely "in search of their next scam".

Keeping records enables presidents to be held accountable for their actions in office, says presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky.

But enforcing the Presidential Records act is "complicated", she says, because the law requires the "goodwill" of presidents to preserve their records.

Mr Trump's handling of records while president has come under scrutiny

US Capitol riot

Mr Trump stands accused of inciting an "insurrection" when his supporters ransacked the Capitol building as members of Congress certified Joe Biden's election win on 6 January 2021.

For weeks beforehand, he made unfounded claims of election fraud, which he repeated at a rally on the National Mall in Washington DC just before the riot.

Shortly afterwards, Mr Trump was acquitted in a political trial in the Republican-controlled Senate and his supporters declared victory.

But that wasn't the end of it.

In July last year, Democratic and some Republican politicians formed a January 6th committee, which is examining Mr Trump's actions in detail. It has obtained thousands of communications made by and to the White House that day.

While the committee has no legal powers to prosecute Mr Trump, it could choose to refer criminal charges to the US government's chief lawyer, Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Possible charges include obstructing the vote count in Congress and conspiring to defraud the US by overturning the election results, which can both be punishable by fines or jail terms.

However, no former president has ever been prosecuted. Further public hearings will be held in September as the investigation continues.

Election interference

A few days before the storming of Congress, the top election official in the state of Georgia received an unusual phone call.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes," an agitated Mr Trump told Georgia's Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

The votes would have given Mr Trump victory in the key 2020 swing state. Alleging unsubstantiated electoral fraud, Mr Trump suggested such an outcome might be possible if Mr Raffensperger could "re-examine" the result.

The 11,780 votes never materialised. "We believe our numbers are right," Mr Raffensperger said.

The chief prosecutor of Georgia's Fulton County, Fani Willis, launched an investigation into potential state election crimes, punishable by fines or imprisonment.

Mr Trump views the case as a "witch hunt", but his call to Mr Raffensperger could be an "incriminating statement", said Barbara McQuade, a professor of law at the University of Michigan.

Prosecutors would need to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Trump knew his actions were fraudulent, though.

Financial affairs

Some legal experts believe that tax and bank fraud allegations in New York are the greatest threat facing Mr Trump.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and his team spent more than two years poring over Mr Trump's finances in search of possible crimes.

Those alleged crimes included inflating the value of assets to obtain loans, a type of fraud which can carry prison sentences.

For prosecutors, getting their hands on Mr Trump's tax returns, and charging his company's chief financial officer with tax fraud, were two major breakthroughs.

Then in late 2021, Mr Vance left office and was replaced by fellow Democrat Alvin Bragg.

To take the case forward, the two prosecutors leading the investigation, Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, tried to convince their new boss they had enough evidence to bring criminal charges.

He disagreed, the prosecutors resigned and the investigation was paused.

Their team had "no doubt about whether [Mr Trump] committed crimes - he did," Mr Pomerantz wrote in his resignation letter to Mr Bragg.

Those alleged crimes have been strenuously denied by Mr Trump.

If Mr Bragg does ever bring charges, he really must get it right because "the justice system would be on display", says Daniel R Alonso, a former New York state prosecutor.

To complicate matters, some of the allegations from the Vance probe are being looked at by New York's attorney general in a separate civil investigation, which opened in 2019.

Sexual misconduct

"She's not my type," Mr Trump said in response to allegations he sexually assaulted a columnist in the 1990s. "It never happened, OK?"

That was back in 2019, days after E Jean Carroll made the allegations. She subsequently sued Mr Trump for calling her a liar.

The case has long been mired in legal quicksand, but a trial date has now been set for 6 February 2023 - unless there is an out-of-court settlement in the meantime.

E Jean Carroll has accused Mr Trump of raping her in the 1990s

That must be everything, right?

Not quite. A long list of other investigations and potential lawsuits includes:

• The Washington DC attorney general's criminal investigation into the 6 January attack. Last year, he said Mr Trump could possibly be charged for encouraging the violence but no action has been taken

• Various lawsuits by police officers who have accused Mr Trump of inciting the 6 January attack in which they suffered injuries

• A lawsuit by Mr Trump's niece, Mary Trump, who says her uncle and his siblings allegedly cheated her out of inheritance. Mr Trump has sought to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed in a state court in New York City

• A lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court by Mr Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who alleges his old boss sent him back to prison in retaliation for writing a tell-all memoir