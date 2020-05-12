BIG Digital Launches SafeChek™ Entranceway Technology

Canadian technology leader to provide entranceway monitoring and communication solution to support safe business openings and operations during COVID-19

TORONTO, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian technology leader BIG Digital Corp launches their SafeChek™digital entranceway technology to support the safe opening and operations of businesses across North America.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, governments are starting to allow businesses to re-open amid strict new guidelines that will see many companies seeking innovative solutions to protect their workers and the public.

Big Digital will provide SafeChek™ at grocery stores, malls, commercial buildings and offices to enable queue management (including wait times and number of people inside), product and service messaging, (such as store hours and out-of-stock items) and visitor SafeChek™ sensors (including mask and fever detection) in order to support best practices for social distancing.

"Our team launched one of Canada's first digital signage and safety networks, Onestop Media Group, in the Toronto Transit System in 2005 and later expanded to airports, malls, residential and commercial high-rise networks," says Michael Girgis, co-founder of Big Digital, based in Toronto. "Our passion and expertise in providing real-time, contextual information to people "on-the-go" translates naturally to the solution SafeChek™ provides today to businesses and consumers."

Big Digital is partnering on the SafeChek™ project with A1 Innovation Group, a pioneer in people-counting solutions.

"The combination of A1 Innovation's 25-plus years in people- and vehicle-counting systems and BIG Digital's credibility in transforming commercial areas with real-time digital communications is unmatched in providing technology for today's circumstances," says John Plainos, president and CEO of A1 Innovation Group "We are pleased to provide an industry-first collaboration."

BIG Digital's SafeChek™ entranceway technology allows organizations to maximize safety through people counting systems to control occupancy levels and real-time communication with customers at indoor and outdoor entranceway locations such as malls, retailers, airports, walkways, elevators, project and construction sites. This technology keeps the public informed with important messages on safety as the economy starts to cautiously re-open.

Some of SafeChek™ entranceway technology's extra customer communication features include reservation / appointment messaging, out-of-stock items, current wait times and promoted items to help consumers make informed decisions and ease anxieties around visiting or getting back to work in public spaces.

For business owners, key data and analytics provided by SafeChek™ entranceway technology includes: real-time building occupancy, visit duration, frequency and customer traffic which can help support effective pandemic planning and operations.

About BIG Digital

For 20 years, the BIG Digital team has been a leading North American provider of pop-up and permanent interactive digital technology solutions. BIG has supported governments, agencies and brands of all sizes in conceiving, planning and executing world-class digital communications solutions. Our latest entranceway technology SafeChek™ is designed to help support business owners safely re-open and operate during the pandemic. For more information visit: https://www.bigdigital.ca/safechek/ , https://www.bigdigital.ca , Instagram , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About A1 Innovation Group

The A1 Innovation Group provides people-counting, smart parking guidance, Internet of things, and security systems solutions. Serving many prominent brick-and-mortar sites throughout North America, it is one of the very first companies to offer advanced, accurate and reliable systems in these areas. Specializing in multi-level and multi-block facilities, its real-time systems can be found in major shopping centres, big-box retailers, residential and office towers, transportation hubs, casinos and racetracks around the world. For more information visit: https://a1innovationgroup.com/ , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

