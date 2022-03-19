The Big Diet And Exercise Mistake You're Making, According To A Health Coach

“Your assignment from your health coach is to eat a pint of ice cream every night before bed.”

Even as the words came out, I knew how absurd they seemed, but this was not an attempt at reverse psychology. A health coach’s job is never to act as a therapist, and a well-trained coach will only offer concrete guidance when asked.

My client was pushing me for solutions. She wanted an escape hatch from the relentless carnival ride of diet culture, and in order to get there, she needed to take a leap of faith that felt, to her, like a free fall.

“The whole pint. Every night,” I continued. “If you do that, next time we meet, we can get a clear, guilt-free assessment of how it feels.”

She was eating a pint of ice cream every night on her own anyway ― clandestine liaisons with butter pecan. I just helped her move it out of the forbidden.

It was a classic struggle: Wake up with all the “best” intentions and set a bunch of rules for how to get through the day and night. Decide in advance how much to eat (and when) and what calisthenics to perform. Grow frustrated as the day wears on, abandon the goals in exchange for promises of tomorrow, heavily indulge in anticipation of upcoming deprivation, and sleep fitfully before doing it all again the next day — for decades.

Like so many of my other clients over the years, she struggled with her weight and with impulse control. I could relate.

We’ve been told forever that we’re bad if we eat late at night. That we’re lazy if we don’t work out, and God forbid if we simply don’t like to cook. Something is wrong with you! You need to control yourself! Send in the self-care apps, trackers, diets and fitness plans that will transform you into a “better” person.

Early on, I bought into those tropes as much as anyone else, but as a Mayo Clinic and national board-certified health and wellness coach, the most important thing I’ve learned over the course of my nearly 20-year career is that “control” isn’t the answer. Any kind of “self-care” that feels more like a chore than a step toward freedom is bound to send you ricocheting blindly back to your old “bad” habits.

If I could fossilize any word on the self-help landscape and shatter it with the power of Medusa’s snakes hissing wildly atop my head, it would be the word CONTROL.

We don’t need control. We need relief. How we find it is as unique as we are.

When I started out as a personal trainer many years ago, I was broken-hearted over an ex-boyfriend. I worked out aggressively every day to render my heart shatterproof. I dragged myself out of bed and raged at the gym for an hour each morning before plunking down behind a desk at a temp job.

Pounding his memory out of my body felt like a relief, but, as time passed, the routine began to feel like a trap. He owned my mornings, even after he was gone. The habit served its purpose at first, but, eventually, I was faced with a choice: Stick with a tired routine, give up and risk failure, or honor it for what it was and move on to something new.

I chose the latter and went hiking instead.

Through all of this, I was bingeing at night: bowls of homemade cookie dough and large pizzas for one. The food felt like a different kind of relief. For many years, I had struggled with eating and body image, and I knew nothing good ever came of trying to “control” myself. Rules were made to be broken, and I always ended up swinging from the ceiling fan with a box of Krispy Kreme howling, “Oh yeah? How do you like this, Buzzkill?”

Again, I was faced with a choice: Keep bingeing and hate myself for it, keep bingeing and enjoy it because the relief was worth the cost, or start exploring alternative ways to get that nightly relief.

I couldn’t decide. I knew I didn’t want to keep hating myself, but the other two choices left me stumped. Was the food making me feel good enough at the moment to justify the pain of acid reflux and bloating? It was a definite maybe. I really did love the high of a sheet cake and a fork. But what if there were other ways to feel just as good at night, if not better?

I needed to investigate, and in order to investigate, I needed to binge — on purpose. I had to step out of the shame and into curiosity. I had to root down into the old habits for a while to figure out what “good” and “bad” actually felt like. So I ate for the pure fun of it, to find out precisely how an entire bowl of cookie dough and a large drag-it-through-the-garden pizza felt in my body.

Turns out, it didn’t feel so good to stuff myself every night. It didn’t feel great to abuse myself at the gym in the name of an absent ex-boyfriend, either. These truths are now self-evident.

Meanwhile, my clients (many of whom were 10 or 20 years older than me) faced all kinds of health challenges. I had folks with three kids and folks with none. I had attorneys, gardeners and designers, and they all wanted to know the same thing: How can I change my bad habits, and why does changing have to be so hard?

They wanted me to tell them the answers. Me, the 26-year-old personal trainer with a raging history of depression and eating disorders. I didn’t have answers to their questions yet, but I was hell-bent on finding them.

What I found was that diet and fitness rules breed resentment and rebellion in most people. It’s usually a quiet rebellion. If I prescribed a plan for them, they didn’t tell me to piss off. They dutifully took it home and printed it out. They stuck it on the wall or on the fridge and blamed themselves for not following through. But at the end of a long day, the paper held no relevance. Relief did.

My clients and I didn’t need rules. We needed visceral, reliable, unbiased data, and the best place to find it was in the “bad” habits themselves. Sneaky little buggers — they have a lot to teach us, but we can’t hear the messages while silencing them and demonizing ourselves.

Letting go of control can feel like a free fall. It’s terrifying. I thought if I took away the rules about what I could or couldn’t do, I’d sit around all day watching “Six Feet Under” and eating everything in sight. I did some of that, for sure, but mostly I just did exactly what I was doing before, only this time, it was evidence for my investigation.

Whatever decision I made each night was mine. I didn’t have to comply with declarations I made the day before or pretend I knew in advance what choice I would make tomorrow. Deprivation was nowhere on the horizon, and, over time, the impulse to overindulge disappeared. I still ate more than I would have liked sometimes (for less-than-ideal reasons), but bingeing was no longer necessary because I had the authority to eat what I wanted later that night and the next day.

I went looking for relief and found there are a lot of sweet ways to get it that don’t have anything to do with acid reflux and bloating.

People tell me all the time the things they’re doing “wrong,” the impulses they need to “control.” They fight bitterly with “bad” habits, not realizing that getting friendly with those unhealthy routines is the quickest route to effective, permanent change.

When my client came back a week after receiving her ice cream assignment, she was full of apologies. She had failed to complete the mission. Knowing another pint of ice cream was coming the next night, she found herself satisfied with a half or a third of a pint. She let her body do the talking and discovered she did, in fact, like ice cream, but not as frantically as she thought. When she figured that out, the battle fizzled — the one over ice cream, anyway. She had robbed it of its fuel.

A “bad” habit is just a coping mechanism. It’s a hit of pleasure in exchange for long-term consequences, but trying to conquer our desires in a tsunami of chronic stress is ill-advised.

Control isn’t the answer; exploration is — a life-long scavenger hunt for satisfying, nurturing routines to enrich our quality of life.

To each their own, but I’m not interested in a life without flexibility or indulgence. Bad habits can be fun until the long-term repercussions add up to something worth changing. When that happens, I head straight back into the bad habit a few more times until the desire for something new is indisputable.

From there, relief is just around the bend at the intersection of wellness and pleasure.

Sarah Hays Coomer is a Mayo Clinic and national board-certified health and wellness coach and author, and she writes a biweekly column for Forbes called “Hey, Health Coach.” Sarah has spent nearly 20 years helping nonconformists build personalized systems to support their health and ease chronic stress. She has contributed to publications including Forbes, HuffPost, Triathlete Magazine, Utne Reader and Thrive Global. Her books include “The Habit Trip,” “Physical Disobedience,” and “Lightness of Body and Mind.” She lives in Nashville, Tennessee with her family and two rescue pups. You can find her at www.SarahHaysCoomer.com, Instagram @sarah.hays.coomer, or Twitter @sarahhayscoomer.

