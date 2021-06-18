‘The Big Day is Here!’: BCCI Posts Inspirational Video Imploring Fans to Get Behind Team India For WTC Final | Watch

The D-Day has arrived. June 18, 2021. A chance for Indian cricket team to become the first ever world champion in the history of Test cricket. Against them is a formidable opponent that has just beaten a team that is considered unbeatable at home. And fittingly, they are also the world’s top-ranked side in the world currently.

But New Zealand know what they are against. They are against India – a team that has enjoyed a long spell sitting pretty at the top of the Test rankings due to their dominating performances across the world barring an aberration. They may have last played a Test in March but that doesn’t mean New Zealand will take them lightly knowing the firepower Kohli’s team boasts of.

BCCI has implored fans to show their support for Kohli’s men with a short video containing clips of head coach Ravi Shastri’s stirring speeches after India bounced back on the Australian tour earlier this year to win a four-match series 2-1.

The video includes the title celebrations of the team as they lifted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy despite missing several of their first-choice stars including captain Kohli. It then follows with another footage of Kohli with the Anthony de Mello Trophy after beating England 3-1 at home.

Check out the video below:

The Big Day is here! 👏 👏 Get behind #TeamIndia & show your support as they take on New Zealand in #WTC21 Final in a few hours from now! 💪 💪 pic.twitter.com/8k9B74DMPg — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

The finale is the culmination of a two-year cycle that saw New Zealand becoming the first side to make the final. India joined them later in March after beating England.

Story continues

The five-day contest will be played at the Hampsire Bowl in Southampton between June 18 and June 22.

India’s Playing XI For WTC Final: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here