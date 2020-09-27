Big companies are swallowing up smaller ones. Why that's not good for the economy

Some of the first delivery trucks for Triangle Distributing Co., at a temporary warehouse in Whittier. Triangle is being taken over by the Anheuser-Busch brewery giant. (Courtesy of Peter Heimark)

Rudy Heimark started hauling beer in the 1930s, driving a lone truck into Indio and later the Mojave Desert to slake the thirst of Army troops training under Gen. George S. Patton. From that modest, dusty beginning, Heimark and his family built a monument to American entrepreneurial spirit.

Now their Triangle Distributing Co. is headed for the dustbin of history.

On Oct. 2, its 80,000-square-foot warehouse in Santa Fe Springs, a fleet of 35 semi-trucks and1,800 customers will be swallowed up by Anheuser-Busch, the world’s largest brewery. Most of the company’s 100 or so workers will be absorbed into Anheuser-Busch’s workforce of 18,000.

Rudy Heimark and his wife, Pat. Their firm, Triangle Distributing Co., began hauling beer in the 1930s. (Courtesy Peter Heimark)

The sale of Triangle was spurred in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, which devastated business at bars and restaurants. But it’s really part of a trend that’s transforming the global economy. And though that trend has almost certainly boosted corporate profits, evidence suggests that it’s also contributed to higher consumer prices for some goods and services, and income inequality. Some economists say it's stifled entrepreneurship and business investments.

For the Los Angeles area, the Triangle sale means that Anheuser-Busch, along with another industry powerhouse, Reyes Beverage, will be moving 90% of the suds local residents consume.

“When you have a duopoly, that tends to start easing prices up,” said Peter Heimark, Triangle's president and the founder’s grandson. He recalls the days when 10 or more distributers battled for the local market.

Whether it’s beer or baby food, cellphones or hearing aids, healthcare, social media or search engines, markets for many goods and services all across the U.S. economy are now dominated by a handful of companies. The global pandemic and resulting recession are hastening that change: Hard times favor large firms with deep pockets.

The result is likely to be more mergers and takeovers of small companies like Triangle.

Recently, politicians in Washington, and even more in Europe, have been fretting that tech giants such as Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon have amassed enormous wealth and market power, in part thanks to their huge repository of data on consumers. Their scale, infrastructure and clout with suppliers and distributors already made it hard for start-ups or smaller players to compete.

But the history of the last four decades suggests the fretting in Washington may not come to much. Far from opposing concentration, Washington has been a facilitator.

Often it’s just two, three or four firms that have the lion’s share of sales in a given industry and locale; that’s notably true in healthcare and phone services. And the giants tend to divide up markets and avoid sharp competition with one another. In 2008, Anheuser-Busch, an iconic American company, itself was swallowed up by a Belgian brewer, InBev.

Experts say increased market concentration has come hand in hand both with burgeoning mergers — they’ve jumped nearly sevenfold from 1985 —and the government's weaker enforcement of U.S. laws meant to maintain competition.

The watchdogs have largely been silent, whether about preventing a monopoly or stopping firms from colluding at the expense of workers and consumers.

“Lax enforcement of hundreds of transactions over time has resulted in ‘creeping’ concentration in many markets, resulting in tight oligopolies and dominant firms,” the nonprofit group American Antitrust Institute said in an April report assessing the state of U.S. competition policy.

The situation has only gotten worse in the last 3½ years of the Trump administration as merger and cartel enforcement actions have declined, said Diana Moss, president of the group, an advocate for stronger enforcement. "We haven’t seen any monopoly cases to speak of,” she said.

