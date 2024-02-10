‘Big City Greens’ Creators Chris Houghton, Shane Houghton Sign Multi-Year Deal With Disney Branded TV

Chris Houghton and Shane Houghton, the creators and executive producers of Disney Channel’s Big City Greens, have signed a deal with Disney Branded Television.

Under this multiyear producing pact, the Houghtons will produce animated projects with Disney Television Animation studio while also providing opportunities to develop live-action projects within Disney Branded Television across linear and streaming platforms. Additionally, the deal includes development opportunities for adult animation projects with 20th Television Animation.

Big City Greens, which debuted in June 2018, was the No. 2 most-watched kids animated series of 2023, with more than 2 billion hours watched across linear and streaming. The series follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green (voiced by Chris Houghton), a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moved to the big city with his wildly out-of-place family. The show is heavily influenced by the brothers’ childhood growing up in St. Johns, Michigan, a small rural town north of Lansing, also known as the mint capital of the world. Many of the characters are inspired by real-life family members and childhood townsfolk.

The Big City Greens franchise will soon expand with a movie, set to premiere this summer. The series content also extends into many of Disney Branded Television’s hit animated short-form series, including How NOT to Draw, Chibi Tiny Tales and Broken Karaoke.

Chris and Shane Houghton are repped by Julie Kane-Ritsch at The Gotham Group and Matt Saver of the Law Offices of Matt Saver.

