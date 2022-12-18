Big chill coming to Bradenton area for Christmas weekend, forecast says

If you’ll be in Bradenton for Christmas, you might want to stock up on some hot cocoa.

Just in time for the holiday weekend, the first cold front of winter is set to dip Southwest Florida temperatures into the 30s and 40s.

There’s also a good chance of rain on the way for the upcoming work week.

If the weekend forecast holds, Bradenton could see its lowest Christmas Day temperatures since 1999, when some area lows reached into the bottom 40s, according to local weather records.

For comparison, an average Christmas Day in the Sarasota-Bradenton area has a high of 74 degrees and a low of 54 degrees, the National Weather Service calculates.

Here’s a look at the forecast around Bradenton and Manatee County.

Bradenton, Sarasota and Palmetto

Monday is predicted to be mostly sunny in Bradenton, Palmetto and north Sarasota with a high in the mid-70s and a low around 60.

Clouds will move in overnight, and a high chance of rain is predicted starting Tuesday afternoon. Showers are forecast to continue into Tuesday evening.

Rain chances drop on Wednesday morning before a partly sunny day.

Thursday should be cloudy, forecasters say. A moderate chance of rain is predicted for Thursday evening and into Friday as a cold front moves in.

A pattern of highs in the mid-70s and lows around 60 is expected on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

That will end as the cold snap sets in on Friday, forecasters predict, with temperatures plummeting through the late afternoon and evening to an overnight low at or just below 40 degrees.

Saturday could be even chillier, with a high around 50 and a low in the upper 30s.

Things should warm up slightly on Christmas Day, but it is still set to be one of the coldest in years, with a high in the low 50s and a low in the bottom 40s.

An arctic airmass will be moving into the cent & ern U.S. this week reaching our area next weekend. Freezing temps will be possible, mainly north of Tampa Bay, but no precipitation is expected during this time. If you have tender vegetation, follow the forecast this week. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/rx4OqVXa3n — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) December 18, 2022

Anna Maria Island





Monday is predicted to be mostly sunny in Anna Maria, Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach with a high in the mid-70s and a low around 60.

Clouds will move in overnight, and a high chance of rain is predicted starting Tuesday afternoon. Showers are forecast to continue into Tuesday evening.

Rain chances drop on Wednesday morning before a partly sunny day.

Thursday should be cloudy, forecasters say. A moderate chance of rain is predicted for Thursday evening and into Friday as a cold front moves in.

A pattern of highs in the mid-70s and lows in the bottom 60s is expected on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

That will end as the cold snap sets in on Friday, forecasters predict, with temperatures plummeting through the late afternoon and evening to an overnight low just above 40 degrees.

Saturday could be even chillier, with a high in the low to mid-50s and a low around 40.

Things should warm up slightly on Christmas Day, but it is still set to be one of the coldest in years, with a high in the low 50s and a low in the mid-40s.

Inland Manatee County

Monday is predicted to be mostly sunny in Lakewood Ranch, Myakka City and Parrish with a high in the mid-70s and a low in the upper 50s.

Clouds will move in overnight, and a high chance of rain is predicted starting Tuesday afternoon. Showers are forecast to continue into Tuesday evening.

Rain chances drop on Wednesday morning before a partly sunny day.

Thursday should be cloudy, forecasters say. A moderate chance of rain is predicted for Thursday evening and into Friday as a cold front moves in.

A pattern of highs in the mid-70s and lows around 60 is expected on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

That will end as the cold snap sets in on Friday, forecasters predict, with temperatures plummeting through the late afternoon and evening to an overnight low in the upper 30s.

Saturday could be even chillier, with a high around 50 and a low in the mid-30s (as low as 35 degrees in Myakka).

Things should warm up slightly on Christmas Day, but it is still set to be one of the coldest in years, with a high in the low 50s and a low in the bottom 40s.