A ‘big change’ makes swimming in Myrtle Beach safer. Here’s what the color T-shirts mean

If you’ve visited an Horry County or Myrtle Beach shore this summer, you might have spotted something different: For the first time, life guards assigned to make sure swimmers are safe have color-coordinated uniforms setting them apart from attendants that are responsible for handling rental sales.

It’s a small but significant change that officials in both jurisdictions required earlier this year as they reworked agreements with life guard providers.

As the region’s tourism season enters peak season, here’s a look at what’s new for life guards.

Color coordinated uniforms separate lifeguards from vendors

All lifeguards are clad in gold T-shirts with navy blue lettering, and “Life Guard” must be printed on their fronts, with the franchisee’s name clearly posted on the back.

Beach attendants, who are responsible for handling the retail component, must wear different color uniforms with distinctive lettering “clearly identifying such employees as beach attendant, concessionaire or similar designation not to be confused with lifeguard,” the city agreements state.

Language in the county’s pacts is similar.

The number of on duty lifeguards won’t stay the same all summer

Between June 1 and August 3, between 30 and 33 lifeguards are on duty from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on access points between the 14th Avenue N. pier to 82nd Avenue N in Myrtle Beach, provided by beach service companies John’s and Lack’s.

Both have exclusive deals with the city through September 2024.

From Aug. 3 through Labor Day in Myrtle Beach, between 15 and 22 lifeguards are on duty. After Labor Day and through Sept. 30, staffing drops to between 6 and 10 guards.

Horry County, which maintains roughly 14 miles of Grand Strand coastline, requires its contracted companies to also have lifeguards on duty between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., but they’re relieved on Sept. 15 — two weeks ahead of Myrtle Beach.

Lifeguards are prohibited from participating in rental activities between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., but can assist earlier in the morning and help break down equipment after 6 p.m.

Conversely, if a beach attendant also holds the same certifications as a lifeguard, he or she can assist a lifeguard in providing aid during emergencies.

Lifeguards must meet rigorous physical standards to win employment

Although some lifeguards can be as young as 16, they’ll have to maintain Red Cross CPR and first and certifications as a condition of employment.

And that’s not all. Other requirements for guards in both Horry County and Myrtle Beach include:

An ability to swim 550 yards over a measured course in 12 minutes

Possess adequate hearing, physical ability, stamina and vision

Be in sound mental health

Complete Red Cross first aid certification or its equivalent

Complete Red Cross CPR certification or its equivalent

Possess proof of all lifeguard certifications to area police departments

The changes were made shortly after a record-breaking wrongful death lawsuit

While city and county leaders have discussed changes to their life guarding systems for years, no action was taken until a jury last summer handed down a nearly $21 million wrongful death verdict against Lack’s Beach Service stemming from the 2018 drowning of a man on vacation with his family in Myrtle Beach.

The nation’s largest water safety group, the U.S. Lifesaving Association, estimates swimmers have a 1 in 18 million chance of drowning if a portion of the beach is monitored.

Neither John’s nor Lack’s Beach Service are USLA-certified — although executives from both told city and county leaders they plan to apply for the organization’s endorsement now that dual role life guarding is prohibited.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce also told The Sun News recently it supports the separation of lifeguard duties from commercial sales.