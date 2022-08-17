Who are the big campaign donors to Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried? Here’s a close look

Kirby Wilson, Romy Ellenbogen
·6 min read
Telemundo 51 & NBC 6.

In its closing days, Charlie Crist has seized on one question in Florida’s Democratic primary for governor: Which big industries are backing this year’s Democratic campaigns?

Last week, the congressman’s campaign put out a statement accusing Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried of getting hundreds of thousands of dollars in money from political committees closely aligned with Florida’s influential sugar industry. The release cited a report from VoteWater, an environmental group that has endorsed Crist.

Then the Palm Beach Post published an investigation that found Fried had underdelivered on a promise to create new rules on sugarcane burning in the Glades area.

Crist’s campaign promoted the story to reporters across the state.

In response, Fried’s campaign shot back that the criticism was a sign Crist was growing concerned about the polls. She disputed the investigation’s takeaways, calling the Post story a “hit job on the eve of an election” and saying she had heard a rumor that the Post reporters had been paid by the environmental group Sierra Club to write the story.

A reporter who worked on the Post’s series on sugarcane burning called the charge “demonstrably false.” Fried has yet to provide any evidence backing her accusations against the Post.

Campaign posturing aside, the episode is an opportunity to examine who is financing the Florida Democratic governor’s race. Such a look provides a window into who special interests think will enact their priorities in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: ‘Nightmare scenario’: How FPL secretly manipulated a Florida state Senate election

The governor selects the members of the Public Service Commission, which regulates the state’s utilities.

The governor also appoints the board members of water management districts, who have a role in regulating water resources, including environmental policy around Lake Okeechobee — a constant source of tension between the sugar industry and environmentalists.

For millions of Floridians and their livelihoods, the stakes are high.

Fried’s got ties to sugar — and a mystery group

Fried’s sugar ties are not direct donations from companies in the industry. Still, in the time since Fried launched her bid for governor in June 2021, she’s gotten at least $98,500 combined from the groups Floridians for Economic Advancement, Floridians for a Stronger Democracy, Florida Alliance for Better Government and Fighting for Florida Jobs, all of which have been tied to sugar industry money.

According to records obtained by the Herald/Times, Floridians for Economic Advancement is a committee controlled by political consultants working for both Florida Power & Light and Florida Crystals. The group received funds from nonprofit political committees that do not have to disclose their donors, and steered those funds to candidates — as well as both Florida political parties and their affiliated legislative political committees.

The group Education for All also chipped in $25,000 to Fried’s campaign. Records show that committee has gotten more than half of its nearly $375,000 from sugar companies and Florida Power & Light’s parent company.

VoteWater highlighted hundreds of thousands more in sugar-adjacent donations to her political committee from before she announced for governor.

Meanwhile, the third-largest donor to Fried’s political committee since she started running for governor is a group called “Embrace Equality.” The Washington, D.C.-based group has given Fried $125,000 — $25,000 directly and $100,000 through the political committee arm of Her Bold Move, a group dedicated to getting women who support abortion rights elected across the country.

Embrace Equality doesn’t appear to disclose its donors. A call to the number listed on Her Bold Move’s website did not go through. The organization did not respond to emails requesting comment about the people behind Embrace Equality.

Fried’s campaign declined to comment.

Crist brags about not getting sugar or utility money. But ...

Crist likes to tout his adversarial relationship with Florida’s utility companies and sugar corporations, spanning back to his time as governor, as proof he’s willing to stand up against big business in favor of consumers and the environment.

This cycle, Crist received no donations from Florida Power & Light, or other utilities like Duke Energy and TECO Energy Inc.

He also hasn’t received any donations from U.S. Sugar or Florida Crystals, neither directly nor through the handful of political action committees the sugar corporations have used in the past to steer their money.

Crist turned down donations from Florida Power & Light in his 2006 run for governor, after the utilities giant spent hundreds of thousands in favor of his Republican primary opponent.

As governor, Crist opposed rate hikes from Florida Power & Light and declined to reappoint two commissioners to the board overseeing Florida utilities, making the board less utility-friendly.

“Charlie Crist has always been a champion for the people, taking on the special interests,” campaign spokesperson Samantha Ramirez said. “Meanwhile, Nikki Fried has close ties to Big Sugar who has donated hundreds of thousands to her campaign.”

... Politics are murky.

Crist’s campaign reports — and Fried’s, for that matter — may not be as straightforward as they appear.

Although he’s received no direct donations from those industries, Crist has gotten money from political committees that have in turn received donations from other committees linked to sugar and utility money.

Take, for example, the group Winning Florida, which donated $28,500 to Crist’s campaign and at least $35,500 to Fried’s. That committee has received $50,000 from Floridians for Economic Advancement, which got $200,000 from Florida Crystals, along with a large number of donations from other political committees.

This is hardly novel in Florida politics. It’s common for political committees’ donations to be arranged like Russian nesting dolls. Because fundraising groups often get money from multiple sources, it is often impossible to say whether money came from a given special interest once it arrives at its final destination.

In the Winning Florida example, we know the sugar industry gave some money to a political committee which, in turn, gave money to a committee, which, in turn, gave money to Crist and Fried. Does that make the final donation sugar money? Impossible to say without internal documentation.

A few individuals and groups have made a big difference

Crist recently accepted his largest donation this election cycle — a last-minute $500,000 boost from the American Federation of Teachers, a union representing 1.7 million members.

South Florida-based philanthropist Barbara Stiefel gave the second most to Crist’s campaign: $300,000 over a year. Francoise Haasch-Jones, a Palm Harbor personal injury attorney, gave Crist just over $200,000.

Crist also received a big boost from money he had raised earlier. In May 2021, shortly after he announced for governor, Crist’s statewide action committee received $185,000 from his federal committee, Charlie Crist for Congress.

Donations from individuals and groups who gave at least $100,000 or more to Crist make up about 25% of the total fundraising to his political committee, as of the latest available report.

Meanwhile, Fried’s gotten at least $425,000 from Mike Fernandez, the billionaire South Florida private equity investor who was a major donor to Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign. June Piscitelli, an educator from Fort Lauderdale, has chipped in at least another $174,000.

Together, those two donors comprise about one of every five dollars raised by Florida Consumers First, Fried’s political committee, since she declared for governor.

Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau reporter Mary Ellen Klas contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Lions QB Rourke named CFL's top performer for a third straight week

    TORONTO — Another week, another CFL top performer honour for B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke. Rourke was named the CFL's top performer Tuesday for the third straight week and fifth time this season. Lions receiver Bryan Burnham and defensive back Wesley Sutton of the Montreal Alouettes earned second and third performer honours, respectively. Rourke, of Victoria, threw for 488 yards, breaking his own Canadian single-game record, and two touchdowns to rally B.C. to a 41-40 road win over the C

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB