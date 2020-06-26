The Big Bucket Margarita Mixer Makes 16 Servings, So Release the Nozzle and Party Away

Photo credit: Instagram @29palmsliquor; Master of Mixes

No outdoor summer party is complete without a margarita in your hand, preferably, with a couple more on standby. Master of Mixes has created the Big Bucket Margarita Mixer to guarantee that you have cocktails for all of your guests.

The giant bucket has a bag filled with the margarita mixer inside, so take out the bag, rinse the bucket, cut open the bag, and empty it in the bucket. Then, add 750 milliliters of your favorite tequila to the mix. It’s described as having sweet, refreshing lime, lemon, and citrus flavors, and since there are just two ingredients, it’s pretty impossible to mess it up. Either pop it in the fridge or fill it with ice, and you’re ready to fill your cup using the convenient nozzle. There’s a Lite Margarita Mixer option as well.

You can order the Big Bucket Margarita Mixer on Amazon for $19.99. Each bucket makes enough for about 16 servings, so you’ll have plenty to bring to a party — or to keep in your fridge to sip throughout the weekend.

If margaritas aren’t your favorite, you can still get in on the Big Bucket fun. It also comes in Strawberry Daiquiri/Margarita Mixer (add rum or tequila), Frosé Mixer (add rosé wine and vodka), Blue Hawaiian Mixer (add rum), and Mango Mixer (add rum or tequila) varieties.

Master of Mixers has its Big Bucket options in stores across the country, including liquor stores, Costco, ShopRite, Acme, and more. You can find the locations nearest you here. Cheers!

