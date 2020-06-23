Big Brother's Tree of Temptation identity solved - it's Daniel Nettleton

Photo credit: Channel 4

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever is continuing to spill secrets about some of our favourite series and episodes of the iconic reality show.

Tonight's episode (Tuesday, June 23) took us back to 2010 and Celebrity Big Brother 7, whose housemates included Ivana Trump, Stephen Baldwin, Vinnie Jones and eventual winner Alex Reid.

But the real star of the series was the mysterious Tree of Temptation. The rather rude tree would whisper to certain housemates and make them do secret tasks, including having Alex Reid beat up a snowman.

While the identity of the tree was never revealed during the series, thanks to Twitter he has now been unmasked and the man behind it is now involved with another reality show hosted by Davina McCall.

Photo credit: Channel 4

On Twitter, bbspy wrote: "Fun Fact: The voice of the Tree of Temptation is former Big Brother task chief Daniel Nettleton (@nettletainment).

"He briefly worked on I'm A Celebrity after #BBUK ended on C4, and he now executive produces The Masked Singer on ITV (which also stars @ThisisDavina)!"

Davina confirmed the identify of The Tree herself by replying: "Yes!!! Total ledge."

The tree also made a surprise appearance during Best Shows Ever and he hasn't gotten any nicer.

After offending Davina's co-host Rylan Clark-Neal, the tree was told "in the chipper you go," and dismissed by the presenter.

Looks like Rylan's made a new friend... 🌳@ThisIsDavina & @Rylan will be back tomorrow at 9pm on @e4tweets. Missed any of Big Brother: Best Shows Ever? Catch up now on @All4 👉 https://t.co/b9ZuuXXxK5 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/ODrSNLXXn0 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 23, 2020

Earlier this week Davina and Rylan named Jade Goody as their pick for "the perfect housemate".

"In BB3, she was probably the perfect housemate," said Rylan. "If we had a factory where we were able to build housemates, I think Jade would be one of the first off of that production line. She really, really would."

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever continues Wednesday night (June 24) at 9pm on E4.

