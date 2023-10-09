Big Brother's Hallie supported by housemates after coming out as transgender

Shutterstock for Big Brother

Big Brother contestant Hallie has come out as transgender to her housemates on tonight's episode (October 9) of the reality TV series.

Hallie shared her story with the rest of the cast while they were gathered together in conversation at the dining table, as they showed her their support.

"Hey guys, I just have something to say," Hallie told the housemates. "Yesterday I feel like I wasn't being 100% authentic in myself.

"I thought I'd let everyone know I'm trans, if you didn't know already. I just thought I'd make that loud and clear. I'm a trans woman if you didn't know. Just wanted to bring that up!”

The newly moved-in housemates all reacted with admiration and love for Hallie, giving her a group hug after the news.

Chanelle said: "Good for you. That's very brave of you," and as the rest of the cast showed their support for her, Dylan saying: "This is a moment. I like it."

Hallie said: "I don't know why I was nervous," to which Farida reassures her that she has no need to be.

Trish added: "We've got you."

The housemates then had a respectful conversation where they shared their pronouns with one another. This progressive dialogue earned positive comments from viewers:

Lovely to see the housemates supporting Hallie and making sure everyone's pronouns are respected 🥰 #bbuk — TVFan (@FanOfTV05) October 9, 2023

Hallie is an absolute icon🏳️⚧️❤️ #BBUK — Ryan Wilks (@ryanwilks98) October 9, 2023

this is rlly adorbs🥲 it’s so easy to respect pronouns! #bbuk — in hater recovery (@jazmentallyWELL) October 9, 2023

Loving how they just naturally went round and said their pronouns for respect #BBUK we love — 𝑭𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒊𝒆 🍃🍂 (@frankiecavaa) October 9, 2023

see how easy it is to ask someone’s pronouns and respect them #BBUK — eu🪽ꨄ (@blondngone) October 9, 2023

The Big Brother reboot kicked off last night, introducing viewers to new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, 16 new housemates, a brand new Big Brother house and even a house party twist that left cast member Jenkin with no clothes or hot water for 24 hours and one housemate up for nomination.

When asked why she applied for the original reality show and "ultimate social experiment," youth worker Hallie said that "the whole experience" appealed to her.

"I feel like Big Brother is the biggest social experiment and I want to be a part of it. It's about getting my face out there and just having fun, enjoying life," she said.

"I'm only 18 so I didn't grow up watching it but as I got older, I would watch clips on YouTube and stuff, so I've been a fan. And yeah, just for fun, really?"

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

