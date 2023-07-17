Big Brother's Emma Willis "championed" AJ Odudu for reboot role

BACKGRID

Emma Willis has revealed she played a "secret role" in the upcoming Big Brother reboot.

The TV host was the face of the reality show from 2013 to 2018, before the show was axed by Channel 5.

After a five-year absence, the cult series is set to return to our screens in its new home of ITV, with Willis recently revealing she had a part to play.

Earlier this year, ITV bosses made the news official and confirmed Odudu will be hosting alongside Will Best.

But despite her past role on the show, Emma revealed she fully "championed" AJ Odudu for the coveted presenter role.

In a recent interview with The Sun's TV Mag, Willis said she was "as happy as a pig in muck" following the news.

Willis said she played a key role in championing AJ since the beginning because she "loves her" and is a very "dear friend", and strongly believes she will do a "phenomenal job" as future host.

"And I, for one, am really bloody looking forward to a new era with her – and Will Best, we cannot forget Will Best," she added.

Although leaving the show was tough pill to swallow, Emma admitted she has no regrets about the past.

"I think with every new dawn there has to be someone new at the helm," she concluded.

"It's one of those things that, whenever I talk about it, or I stumbled upon a picture of the very final episode, from the last series, and it was like, 'Oh my God', being out there in that crowd with those fans that love it as much as I do and on that stage with the crew, who we worked on it for so many years together, you kind of go, 'Oh god, that was amazing.'"

It has also been revealed that another familiar face will be back on the reality show.

After starring on the show from the very beginning, Marcus Bentley, the infamous narrator, will also be part of the reboot.

Big Brother will air on ITV2 and ITVX later this year.

