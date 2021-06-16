BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS LAUNCHES SCAVENGER HUNT WITH EVENTZEE

Tustin, CA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, launched a fundraiser project with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass (BBBS Bluegrass) using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, “Scavenger Hunt for Kids’ Sake” was the nonprofit’s first hybrid fundraising event, which allowed attendees at an in-person event to compete against those participating virtually.

The hunt continues the tradition of the “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” and “Golf Fore Kids’ Sake” fundraising events. Fundraising began in the weeks leading up to the hunt, which took place from June 4 to June 6. The in-person event was held at Red Mile Race Track, following all the recommended protocols to keep attendees safe. Teams were composed of 4-6 members, regardless of whether they were competing in-person or virtually, and they were given a 1-2 hour timeframe to complete most of the challenges. The event raised nearly $50,000 that will go directly toward supporting youth in Central Kentucky.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass is a prime example of how to utilize Eventzee as a fundraising tool,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “They were able to provide a fun, fresh event for their clients, and raise awareness about their great program. We’d love to have the opportunity to work with them on more events in the future.”

Challenges were organized into 5 groups. The first group was open to all teams before the hunt officially started, allowing them to prepare by providing info challenges about the event’s sponsors, encouraging them to follow the sponsors on social media via photo challenges, and allowing them to express themselves via text and video challenges. The remaining groups were allocated as follows: “In-Person Challenges”, which included QR Code challenges for eggs hidden around the track; “Virtual Challenges”; “Anywhere Challenges”, which were largely photo and video challenges that were skill- or creativity-based; and “Anywhere Trivia”, which consisted entirely of quiz challenges with either a “Big”, “Little”, or “Movie” theme.

Story continues

“Eventzee provided an excellent experience for our annual event and helped us reach a larger audience than just in-person attendees,” said Afton Fairchild, Community Engagement Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass. “Eventzee's staff was very responsive and thanks to them, Scavenger Hunt for Kids’ Sake went off without a hitch!”

The partnership with BBBS Bluegrass is part of the Eventzee marketing program that gives companies the opportunity to engage with their clients in new and exciting ways through gaming. Companies can increase brand loyalty and offer virtual marketing promotions, incentives and competitions for a day, a week or even many months. Eventzee is also a unique fundraising tool, which allows clients to sell access to their mobile scavenger hunts with ease.

If you’re interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt, visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions, while observing appropriate social distances. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass

BBBS Bluegrass’ mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. They aim to defend the potential of children in Central Kentucky by creating lasting relationships with mentors who provide support and encouragement to help them achieve their dreams. If you are interested in becoming a mentor, please contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass at 859-231-8181 or visit www.bbbs-bluegrass.org for more information.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CONTACT: Contact: info@freezetag.com 714-210-3850 x26



