Big Brother winner crowned after return to British TV

Jordan has been crowned the champion of Big Brother following its return to British TV screens.

The influential social experiment, in which housemates live together in a custom-built home for weeks, without access to the outside world, in a bid to win £100,000, returned in October with 16 contestants following a five-year hiatus.

The live final on ITV saw Olivia and Henry placing second and third respectively, following a final with Yinrun and Noki.

On his win, lawyer Jordan said: “I can pay my council tax.”

Big Brother, which was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018, returned this year with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

On his exit, food writer Henry said: “I honestly never expected to be here and I am shocked. It genuinely has really, really impacted me and I think I am leaving a much better person.”

Fourth place contestant Yinrun, a customer support agent, said: “I would say I had the best time of my life in the house.

“I was very shy in the first week especially. I was the outsider. I gained more than I paid in this process.”

Placing fifth, Miss Universe Great Britain 2022 winner Noki added: “I think I kept it real throughout and I think people respected that consistency and that’s why I am here.”