Big Brother All-Stars Premiere: Which Houseguests Are Back for Season 22?

Sixteen former Big Brother houseguests returned on Wednesday to do the same thing we’ve all been doing in 2020: lock themselves indoors for months on end.
Against all COVID-related odds, the long-running CBS staple has come back for Season 22, which doubles as its second All-Stars edition. (The first one, Big Brother 7, took place back in 2006.) But before any alliances could be formed or competitions played on Wednesday’s premiere, we had to meet the cast, which was revealed in real time as the houseguests moved in.
More from TVLine
- Love Island's Las Vegas-Set Season 2 Lands Premiere Date (And It's Soon!)
- Big Brother's Paul Abrahamian Says He Won't Join All-Stars Season, Citing Show's 'Emotional and Mental Stress'
- S.W.A.T. Starts Production on Season 4, With an Eye on a Fall Premiere
Here are the 16 returnees competing for this summer’s $500,000 prize — only two of whom have won the cash before:
CHRISTMAS ABBOTT
Age: 38
Previously Appeared On: Season 19 (2017)
How’d She Do?: Finished in third place
Why She Wants to Play Again: “I broke my foot last time and I want to show how strong of a player I am. I want to WIN THE $500K this time!”
DAVID ALEXANDER
Age: 30
Previously Appeared On: Season 21 (2019)
How’d He Do?: Evicted first (16th place)
Why He Wants to Play Again: “I think we can all learn something from failure. Last year was very tough to have a once in a lifetime opportunity go the way that it did. I’m looking forward to competing in an HOH, to actually voting and just playing this very interesting social game.”
NICOLE ANTHONY
Age: 25
Previously Appeared On: Season 21 (2019)
How’d She Do?: Finished in third place
Why She Wants to Play Again: “I want vindication! Last time, Michie got my confetti, and this time it is mine. I want it.”
DANI BRIONES (NÉE DONATO)
Age: 33
Previously Appeared On: Season 8 (2007), Season 13 (2011)
How’d She Do?: Runner-up on BB8, finished in eighth place on BB13
Why She Wants to Play Again: “I want to bring back the old-school Big Brother game play… also want to finally get my W!”
CODY CALAFIORE
Age: 29
Previously Appeared On: Season 16 (2014)
How’d He Do?: Runner-up
Why He Wants to Play Again: “I want to play Big Brother again because of money, money, money, and monayyyyyyy.”
KEVIN “KC” CAMPBELL
Age: 40
Previously Appeared On: Season 11 (2009)
How’d He Do?: Finished in third place
Why He Wants to Play Again: “Getting eliminated on finale night, plus having legends come on the show saying I was the person to win but then didn’t, hurt. I want to prove to myself and America that I’m an underrated player who deserves to reclaim his lost crown.”
TYLER CRISPEN
Age: 25
Previously Appeared On: Season 20 (2018)
How’d He Do?: Runner-up
Why He Wants to Play Again: “To help [fellow BB20 houseguest and now-girlfriend] Angela [Rummans] open her plant-based restaurant.”
BAYLEIGH DAYTON
Age: 27
Previously Appeared On: Season 20 (2018)
How’d She Do?: Evicted sixth (11th place)
Why She Wants to Play Again: “The first time I played Big Brother, I was distracted by a showmance and a pregnancy. Now, I have no distractions and I’m ready to play.”
NICOLE FRANZEL
Age: 28
Previously Appeared On: Season 16 (2014), Season 18 (2016)
How’d She Do?: Finished in seventh place on BB16, won BB18
Why She Wants to Play Again: “I love the game, I love everything about it. The fangirl in me could never turn it down. I’m also here to become the first EVER two-time winner, no big deal.”
MEMPHIS GARRETT
Age: 37
Previously Appeared On: Season 10 (2008)
How’d He Do?: Runner-up
Why He Wants to Play Again: “To win this time.”
ENZO PALUMBO
Age: 42
Previously Appeared On: Season 12 (2010)
How’d He Do?: Finished in third place
Why He Wants to Play Again: “I want to play to seal my legacy, not only as being part of one of the best alliances, but now one of the greatest to ever play! #facts.”
JANELLE PIERZINA
Age: 40
Previously Appeared On: Season 6 (2005), Season 7 (2006), Season 14 (2012)
How’d She Do?: Finished in third place on BB6 and BB7, finished in 12th place on BB14
Why She Wants to Play Again: “It is the greatest and most challenging game that I have ever played. I have a lot I have to prove myself.”
KAYSAR RIDHA
Age: 39
Previously Appeared On: Season 6 (2005), Season 7 (2006)
How’d He Do?: Finished in 10th place on both seasons
Why He Wants to Play Again: “I’m obsessed with being better than I once was.”
DA’VONNE ROGERS
Age: 32
Previously Appeared On: Season 17 (2015), Season 18 (2016)
How’d She Do?: Finished in 16th place on BB17, finished in 11th place on BB18
Why She Wants to Play Again: “I have some things that I need to prove to myself. I’m fully aware of what my biggest errors were during my first two seasons, so I know exactly what NOT to do this time around.”
KEESHA SMITH
Age: 42
Previously Appeared On: Season 10 (2008)
How’d She Do?: Finished in fourth place
Why She Wants to Play Again: “I want to play again because Big Brother is a great experience.”
IAN TERRY
Age: 29
Previously Appeared On: Season 14 (2012)
How’d He Do?: Won
Why He Wants to Play Again: “I’m a generally good game player, so if there’s a game being played for money where I have positive equity, I want in!”
Following Wednesday’s debut, Big Brother will air three times a week on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, beginning Sunday, Aug. 9. Which All-Stars have your support so far? Cast your vote in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the first episode!
Best of TVLine
- RuPaul's Drag Race: 10 Dramatic Eliminations We're Still Not Over
- America's Got Talent Winners
- Every RuPaul's Drag Race Winner
Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter