“Big Brother ”Star Cody Calafiore Marries Cristie Laratta in New Jersey! ‘Best Day of Our Lives’ (Exclusive)

The couple, who first met on the Fourth of July in 2015, got engaged in October 2022

Cody Calafiore had a hometown wedding!

The Big Brother alum, 33, tied the knot with longtime love Cristie Laratta on Friday in New Jersey, where they both grew up — and first met. They celebrated their nuptials at Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury, a historic, 18-acre estate, surrounded by 200 loved ones.

"We had an incredible time. It was the best day of our lives," Calafiore tells PEOPLE, saying their vision for their big day came together just as they hoped.

"What was most important to us was celebrating with all our friends and family," he continues. "We wanted a beautiful, heartfelt ceremony that captures the story of how we fell in love, and then high vibes all night and dancing the night away with everyone we love."

Heather Pauline Photography Cody Calafiore and Cristie Laratta with members of their wedding party

Among the guests were several of Calafiore’s fellow Big Brother contestants — brother Paulie Calafiore, Derrick Levasseur, Tiffany Mitchell and Enzo Palumbo — as well as Cara Maria Sorbello of The Challenge.

The couple opted for a formal black-tie affair befitting the elegance and grandeur of their venue, decorating with lots of tall candles and all-white flowers with greenery by Jardiniere Fine Flowers.

Their ceremony was written and planned by their officiant, Liz Norment of Have Lover Will Travel, whom Calafiore says perfectly captured the couple's unique story.

"Her beautiful writing not only highlighted the serendipity of how we met, but also how we fell in love during the most challenging time of my life, during my diagnosis of lymphoma [in 2016] at 23 years old," Laratta explains. "Our story will always be special to us because of how we thrived during such a difficult moment in my life, and found joy and love during the darkest times."

Heather Pauline Photography Cody Calafiore and Cristie Laratta during their wedding ceremony

"We knew after becoming so strong through our first year together, that we could take on anything in life together — cheesy, but true," she adds.

Laratta walked down the aisle in a Martina Liana gown — which she had customized — and paired it with Vince Camuto platform heels. "The style was the vibe I always pictured for my wedding dress," she tells PEOPLE.



Heather Pauline Photography Cody Calafiore and Cristie Laratta at their wedding venue on their wedding day

For the reception, she changed into a more casual dress by Grace Loves Lace and Sam Edelman shoes. "I wanted something super fun for the end of the night to dance and be comfy in."

The bride's glam was done by Makeup by Michele Eva, and her hair was styled by Ashley Raibick. Bartolomeo Cerrati from Just A Touch Hair Lounge cut Calafiore's hair on the couple's big day.

Heather Pauline Photography Cody Calafiore and Cristie Laratta share a kiss on their wedding day

Laratta, who says she was "super into the music selections" for the wedding, incorporated lots of her favorite songs into her special day, including plenty of Taylor Swift tracks. She and her bridesmaids walked out to a violin cover of Swift's "Lover." Calafiore and his groomsmen, meanwhile, made their way down the aisle to a violin cover of James Arthur's "Say You Won’t Let Go."

"These are two songs that we have loved over the years, and 'Say You Won’t Let Go' was the first song in 2016 that we called 'our song,' " Laratta notes.

In lieu of handwritten vows, the pair had Norment write their words to each other for them. "That felt perfect for us," Calafiore recalls. "They included a bunch of sweet modern vows including a promise 'to fill our life with adventure and our home with laughter.' "

Laratta and Calafiore are both "huge foodies" so they treated their guests to a sprawling feast. The reception kicked off with a "knockout" cocktail hour with a sushi display created by the sushi chef at Nobu in New York City. "This was huge for Cristie as a sushi addict and connoisseur," Calafiore says.

Heather Pauline Photography Cody Calafiore and Cristie Laratta pose on their wedding day

The cocktail hour also featured a homemade pizza station, lobster ravioli, a frozen vodka ice luge and caviar station, lobster rolls served with mini beer bottles, a New York steak station with slab bacon and bacon mac and cheese, a wok station — "and the list goes on and on," Calafiore jokes.

Guests also enjoyed a plated dinner that included a burrata and arugula salad, Chateaubriand in a burgundy truffle sauce, Chilean sea bass encrusted in a beurre blanc sauce, and a Kansas City pork chop in a Jack Daniel's sauce. And in case anyone was still hungry, the wedding afterparty was catered by Chick-fil-A.

Heather Pauline Photography Cody Calafiore and Cristie Laratta cut their four-tiered wedding cake

Dessert included slices of the couple's chocolate and vanilla wedding cake filled with cannoli cream, along with cheesecake, lobster tail pastries and chocolate cannoli bombs. At the end of the night, guests were invited to grab a few more treats from the gelato cart including six different flavors of the Italian ice cream, homemade doughnuts and cappuccinos.

Calafiore and Laratta enjoyed their first dance as husband and wife to "Thank God" by Kane and Katelyn Brown. "The song seemed to fit us perfectly and fit exactly what we wanted to say — that we are so grateful to have each other," says the reality star, who appeared in seasons 16 and 22 of Big Brother.

The pair first met in a crowded bar on the Fourth of July in 2015, and got engaged seven years later in October 2022. Calafiore popped the question to Laratta in a surprise proposal at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank, New Jersey, just as the sun was setting.

Heather Pauline Photography Cody Calafiore and Cristie Laratta at their wedding reception. Laratta changed into a sleek silk dress for the later part of the celebrations

Calafiore says he appreciates Laratta's kind heart and sense of humor. "I love how silly she is, and when we are just silly and dance around in our apartment together for no reason at all. I love how she loves celebrating little moments and all the special things in life," he shares.

Laratta says Calafiore "always keeps us smiling and laughing" and "brings so much joy" to their lives — "even on the most mundane days or the doing the simplest things like relaxing at home."

Following a honeymoon in Antigua, the duo is looking forward to beginning their married life together.

"I can’t wait to continue our adventure and all that is to come from traveling, buying a home together and starting a family," Laratta tells PEOPLE.

"Hopefully babies!" adds Calafiore.



