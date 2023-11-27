Big Brother star AJ Odudu's makeover show axed by Channel 4

Adam Lawrence - Channel 4

AJ Odudu's The Big Interiors Battle has become the latest casualty in Channel 4's axe list.

The makeover programme hosted by the Big Brother presenter won't be returning for another season after premiering last April with an eight-episode first run.

On the show, eight up-and-coming designers were up against one another in interior-based challenges for the chance to win a £250k two-bedroom apartment in a converted factory complex in Sheffield.

Sitting on the judging panel were award-winning architect Dara Huang as well as Tim Heatley and Adam Higgins, the founders of property development company Capital&Centric and the owners of the building where the prize apartment is located.

"Every year, Channel 4, like all broadcasters, makes decisions about which shows to rest, return or conclude to ensure we always innovate and offer viewers the best range of programming," a spokesperson for the network told The Sun.

"Regretfully, The Big Interiors Battle did not resonate with viewers as we would have liked, and there are no current plans for further series."

The interior design challenge becomes the latest in a streak of cancellations for the network, following in the footsteps of Steph's Packed Lunch and The Big Narstie Show.

Earlier in the year, Channel 4 pulled the plug on another show hosted by AJ. Hairstyling competition The Big Blow Out was cancelled after just one season in June.

"The Big Blow Out gave us many spectacular hair creations and we grew to love our passionate prodigies, but like all broadcasters, we often have to make the difficult decision to stop making some programmes in order to make new ones," an official statement from Channel 4 read.

Meanwhile, AJ is enjoying the success of the revived Big Brother, which she co-hosted with Will Best and has been confirmed to return for another season at ITV.

