Big Brother Stages Its Penultimate Eviction — Who's Going to the Finale?

Rebecca Iannucci
·4 min read

Our Thursday-night tradition is coming to an end, Big Brother fans: With the Season 24 finale just days away (Sunday, 8/7c), Thursday’s hour of the CBS series served as the last regular live eviction episode until next summer.

But with only four people left in the house, and only one vote getting cast, there wasn’t actually much eviction business to attend to on Thursday; here’s how the hour was ultimately filled:

More from TVLine

* First, as quickly as Monte and Taylor’s showmance began, it ends — for the pettiest of reasons, to be frank. During a hangout in the HOH bedroom, Monte initially bristles at Taylor when she makes a flippant comment about his goddaughter, noting that Monte hasn’t actually watched her grow up for the past year because he’s been in the Big Brother house for the past three months.

Then, when all four houseguests are in Taylor’s room later, Monte falls asleep with Taylor’s headphones on his ears; in an effort to show Brittany (and perhaps Turner) that she isn’t getting too cozy with Monte and sharing all of her belongings with him, Taylor takes the headphones off his ears, accidentally bumping his glasses and waking him up in the process. Now Monte’s even more annoyed, and he leaves the room.

After a conversation between Monte and Turner about the Taylor situation (where Monte essentially reduces his recent romance with her to a physical attraction that he eventually acted on), Monte visits the HOH bathroom where Taylor is in the tub, seeking an apology for her goddaughter comment and the headphones grab. Taylor is immediately remorseful for both things, but Monte appears unsatisfied with that, choosing instead to lecture her about her personality. “This is not a person I want to spend more time with, because I have a very low tolerance for disrespect,” Monte tells her. “It’s such a turn-off sometimes.” He even repeats hurtful comments that Daniel made about her back at the start of the season, when he remarked that Taylor “rubs some people the wrong way.” I think she gets it, my dude. You can wrap it up!

Big Brother 24 Recap Monte Taylor
Big Brother 24 Recap Monte Taylor

Monte and Taylor agree to get some space from each other, and after he leaves, Taylor remarks, “We’re back to the ‘Taylor is an insensitive bitch’ narrative.” In the Diary Room, meanwhile, she remarks how insulting it was that Monte would invoke Daniel’s language about her from earlier this season, adding that she may need to let “cold Taylor” out in order to win that grand prize.

* We catch up with things at the jury house, where Terrance, Michael and Alyssa all join the group to varying levels of surprise. And in this week’s edition of Protect Joseph At All Costs, the poor guy is clearly crushed to learn from Alyssa that Monte and Taylor had been spending quality time together the previous week. The look on his face! The mopey “I guess that’s their business or whatever” talking head! Will he ever know peace in that jury house?

* Feeling reinvigorated after video messages from home, Brittany makes a final plea to Monte, reminding him that he and Turner are evenly matched at the moment, and Monte could very well lose to Turner if they’re sitting in those final chairs together. Brittany, meanwhile, is aware she doesn’t excel at physical competitions, which would give Monte even more of an advantage in the final Head of Household challenges.

Unfortunately, despite that well-crafted pitch (and another convincing argument in her pre-eviction speech), Brittany is indeed evicted at Monte’s hand. She tells Julie that Turner is better for Monte’s game at this point — is he? How, when all of the remaining gameplay is about winning competitions? — and remarks that she’d like to have a “beautiful friendship” with Michael after the game, provided she can get some clarity about what went down during the double eviction.

* With 20 minutes left to fill, Julie has a conversation with last season’s Cookout alliance about this summer’s gameplay. The highlights: 1) Hannah doesn’t think The Cookout’s sense of alliance unity can ever be replicated in future seasons; 2) Tiffany comments on the Kyle situation from a few weeks ago, calling out Terrance for wanting to keep Kyle in the house despite his racist remarks; and 3) Derek, Kyland and Xavier, at least, currently see the game as Taylor’s to lose. (But if you want Tiffany, Hannah and Azah’s opinions on that topic, you’ll have to find them on… Julie’s Instagram!)

With that, I turn it over to you. Do you agree with Monte’s choice to evict Brittany? Tell us below!

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • New-look Canadian women's basketball team eyes forward progress at World Cup

    Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Canada's former head coach Lisa Thomaidis spoke to the depth of international women's basketball, saying 10 teams were legitimate podium contenders. The analysis proved prescient. Canada, ranked fourth, didn't even advance out of the group stage. And while the top-ranked Americans won gold, it was No. 8 Japan scoring a surprising silver and No. 6 France grabbing bronze. Now, the world's top women's basketball players are set to reconvene in Australia for the FIBA Wor

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • Terry Fox Run back in Alberta as thousands run in support of cancer research

    Across the country on Sunday, thousands of Canadians laced up their running shoes and pounded the pavement for the 42nd Terry Fox Run. The annual fundraiser for cancer research was back in person, and across the province, Albertans ran once again in honour of the Canadian legend. In Edmonton, more than 800 people ran to raise money and awareness for cancer research. The crowd in the capital was smaller than past years, but still an impressive turn out as the city continues to deal with the pande

  • Former goalie Pekka Rinne rejoins Preds as special adviser

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have brought back former goaltender Pekka Rinne in a new role as a special alumni adviser. General manager David Poile announced the move Thursday. Rinne is the only player in franchise history whose number has been retired. Rinne, a native of Kempele, Finland, was Finland's goaltending coach on its run to the 2022 World Junior Championship silver medal. Rinne will watch and learn from Predators goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok and goaltending deve

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2

  • Canada's 3x3 basketball team wins Women's Series Final, capping unbeaten run

    Canada's 3x3 women's basketball team put the perfect finish on its 2022 season Sunday, winning the Constanta Finals in Romania with a 21-16 final victory over France. The Canadian squad entered the weekend as the top-ranked team and went undefeated through the preliminary games against Romania, France and Lithuania before beating Germany in the semifinal and France in the final. For a Canadian team led by sisters Katherine and Michelle Plouffe, along with Kacie Bosch and Paige Crozon, it was the

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe