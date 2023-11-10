‘Big Brother’ Sets Holiday Special ‘Reindeer Games’ With Returning Houseguests From Past Seasons

CBS has set the holiday-themed special “Big Brother Reindeer Games,” with returning houseguests from the original series.

The news was announced live during the season 25 finale of “Big Brother” on Nov. 9. According to the lore of the reality show, houseguests Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes attempted to close the multiverse that they’d opened by breaking into the “Big Brother” house. However, they ended up opening the BB Holiday Universe instead, thus kicking off this new holiday series.

“Big Brother Reindeer Games” will premiere on the CBS Television Network Dec. 11. The special will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The players will arrive ready to compete in the “Reindeer Games,” a series of holiday-oriented competitions. This six-episode special will include nine previous houseguests but differ from the original “Big Brother” series. Some of these differences include the fact that players do not live in the house; players do not vote each other out; there is no regular host, but instead a slew of “Elves” who guide the players; and there will be no live shows or live feeds.

Each episode will feature three competitions. At the end of each competition will be a “Santa’s Showdown,” which will decide which player is ousted. There will be four finalists who will compete for the $100,000 grand prize.

Former “Big Brother” houseguests will star as the “Elves:” Season 23’s Derek Xiao, Season 23’s Tiffany Mitchell and Season 11’s Jordan Lloyd. As for the participants, the full list of featured players has not yet been announced, but one player will be from the most recent season.

The series is produced by Fly on the Wall Entertainment with Endemol Shine North America. Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Chris Roach executive produce.

“Fly on the Wall is excited to bring a new competition series to the ‘Big Brother’ universe and get a chance to ring in the holidays with some of our most memorable houseguests,” said Grodner and Meehan.

