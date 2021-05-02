'Big Brother' Season 23 Is Going to Be Very Different From Last Season



Big Brother fans, get ready to watch the live house feeds nonstop once again this summer — your favorite CBS reality series is coming back for round 23!

As announced last fall, the hit reality summer series will soon be returning to grace our screens and reward one clever Houseguest with the title and a grand prize of $500,000. While the show had to make major adjustments last year in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, CBS has dropped hints that fans can expect to see a more regular season unfold in the next few months.

Have questions about BB23? We have some answers:

When will Big Brother come back to CBS for season 23?

Probably pretty soon! Though fans had to wait until August of 2020 to watch Big Brother 22: All-Stars after the COVID-19 pandemic caused production delays, rumor has it that CBS is returning to its usual summer pattern with both Big Brother and Love Island.

Should the Big Brother season 23 follow a normal summer schedule, fans can expect a season premiere to take place sometime in late June and a finale in mid to late September. Of course, once CBS shares a specific premiere date, we'll be sure to let you know immediately — but hooray for not having to wait until August!

Is Julie Chen Moonves hosting Big Brother in 2021?

Photo credit: CBS Photo Archive

CBS has confirmed that Julie Chen Moonves will once again be leading the series. Julie has been hosting the popular TV series since the first season in July of 2000, and there are no signs of her stopping anytime soon.

Who will be in the cast for BB23?

This far out, we don't have any names to share for the 2021 cast. But what we do know is that there are no open casting call events this year due to the pandemic. Instead, BB hopefuls must apply to be on the show via the Big Brother Casting website. If you're interested, visit the website to apply and check to see if you're eligible. Remember though, living in the BB house for 100 days with strangers is not exactly for the faint of heart.



Story continues

How can I watch or stream Big Brother season 23?

Whether you're hoping to catch BB23 in real time or catch up on the weekends, viewers have plenty of options. Pending CBS doesn't make any major changes to its summer TV lineup, fans will get to tune into Big Brother season 23 every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday night on CBS.



Just like past seasons of Big Brother, fans will be able to watch full episodes on Amazon Prime Video (ICYW, a Prime Video membership costs $8.99 per month). Otherwise, individual episodes will be available to purchase for $1.99 each on Youtube, Vudu and Google Play.

Alternatively, Big Brother season 23 will be available to stream via the Paramount + app, formerly known as CBS All Access. After a free-week trial, a subscription to Paramount+ starts at $5.99 per month.

