Big Brother reveals Halloween eviction twist

Big Brother has announced a shocking Halloween-themed twist for the fourth eviction of the series.

After Hallie was evicted from the Big Brother house on Friday (October 27), host Will Best announced a twist to the next eviction on spin-off show Big Brother: Late and Live.

Having previously hinted that Big Brother would be possessing a housemate during the show's Halloween celebrations, Best fully explained the twist on tonight's episode (October 29), and revealed that it would lead into a surprise eviction.

"One housemate is going to be possessed, and this housemate will then have the power to put three other housemates up for eviction, and those three housemates will have no idea that they face the potential eviction," he said.

Shutterstock for Big Brother

Related: Big Brother's Zak shares unseen Yinrun scenes from his time in the house

AJ Odudu's co-host then revealed that the housemates up for eviction will be subject to a flash vote on tomorrow's (October 30) Late and Live show.

Best explained the twist further, adding yet another layer to the eviction news:

"The possessed housemate will have to act in secret, but will be able to recruit another housemate to help with their decision."

The evicted housemate will join Farida, Zak and Hallie as the first evictees of the series.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Related: Big Brother housemates air frustrations during task

The show also teased this week's shopping task, 'Room 101', which Big Brother teased by saying: "Not everyone will make it out alive."

And, as if that wasn't enough, a further sneak peek of the episode confirmed the return of Farida as a ghost, after the housemates played with a giant Ouija board.



They chanted Farida's name three times, and the first eliminated housemate of the series appeared briefly behind a two-way mirror, shocking the assembled cast – especially Kerry.

Big Brother airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Each episode is followed by Big Brother Late & Live at 10pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

You Might Also Like