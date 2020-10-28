Big Brother Renewed for Season 23

Whomever wins Big Brother‘s grand prize on Wednesday will not be the show’s final champion, as CBS’ reality competition has been renewed for Season 23.

Julie Chen Moonves will be back once again to host the series, which puts contestants in a house with 24/7 surveillance as they attempt to avoid eviction and win the $500,000 prize. Though Season 22 was slightly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, CBS is currently planning a regular summer launch for the show’s next cycle.

“At Big Brother, we always say ‘expect the unexpected,’ but 2020 gave us our biggest challenge to date!” said Mitch Graham, senior vice president of alternative programming for CBS. “We could not be prouder of the entire team who delivered a fantastic season under such extreme circumstances. It feels fitting for this unprecedented season to conclude with an announcement of the show’s return next summer.”

Big Brother‘s renewal comes just hours before Season 22 — the show’s second-ever (and frequently criticized) All-Stars edition — concludes, with only Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel and Enzo Palumbo still in the running for the top prize. In a recent poll, 72 percent of TVLine readers predicted Cody will win the game, while 66 percent similarly said Cody should win.

TVLine’s brand-new 2021 Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Big Brother‘s good news. The two-hour Season 22 finale airs tonight at 9/8c on CBS.

