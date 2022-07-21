Big Brother recap: Pooch unknowingly becomes a target during Jasmine's HOH

Most of the house has been against Taylor since the very beginning of the game this season on Big Brother. Somehow, in the earliest stages of this game, Taylor was railroaded by Paloma and the other girls, and she's been struggling to get herself into everyone's good graces ever since. So, once again this week she's on the block and initially she's the main target of Jasmine's HOH week. But in a twist you really couldn't see coming but maybe isn't surprising once you spend some time watching Pooch play this game, Pooch told Jasmine to put him on the block as a pawn, and now that he's there the houseguests are wondering if this is a great chance to get rid of him.

We've seen this before in previous seasons, where someone allows themselves to go on the block to make sure the other nomination doesn't suspect they're the target. In some cases the pawn ends up going home, backstabbed by those they were closest to, but more often than not in recent seasons the players get nervous and fail to take out a big threat when they get the chance. Maybe this week is different!

Nothing can really be done until the veto competition is settled though. There's too much uncertainty hanging in the air. So, when everyone gets picked for the competition — Terrance, Michael, and Ameerah join in with Jasmine and the two nominees Taylor and Pooch — Jasmine makes sure to tell everyone who's competing that she wants the nominations to stay the same. She doesn't want to mess with the plan to get Pooch out in any way.

Taylor, meanwhile, really wants to lock down the win because she's not totally convinced that she's the pawn this week. She obviously doesn't trust the girls after what happened last week, so she's hoping that she can get the win and pull herself off the block. She also asks her close ally Michael if he'd do the same, but he won't commit to saving her if he wins because he doesn't want to mess up his game by going against Jasmine's wishes as HOH.

Story continues

The veto competition is a tough one. With their legs bound up by mermaid fins, the contestants must work their way through a course of water beads, pushing a "pearl" (a volleyball) with only their head and face. Once at the end of the course they have to shoot the pearl, again with their head, into a hole. The first person to land three pearls wins the power of veto. Pooch manages to sink one of his pearls, but a bunch of his other shots come up short, so the competition comes down to Michael and Taylor. They both are lining up their final shots at the same time, and Taylor asks him (out of the earshot of everyone else, of course) to let her go first . So, Michael kills a little time sweeping his water beads out of the way, and Taylor takes her shot. She comes up short, and Michael takes his time really lining up his shot before sinking it and winning veto for the second week in a row.

In the aftermath of the veto competition, Joseph starts to get a little worried about his ally Pooch. He tries to talk to him about how the girls could easily vote him out this week if they want to. Pooch insists that's not the plan and that it would be a "stupid move," to which Joseph says that "if they pull it off, it's the smartest move." None of this sinks in though. Instead, Pooch says things like "I love Joseph, but he's an idiot," and "he's not very good when it comes to gameplay." Even if Pooch was sure of his safety, being this comfortable on the block is always a bad thing. That's how you get blindsided, by getting too complacent with your read on the dynamics within the house.

At one point Jasmine is in the HOH room with Alyssa, Indy, Daniel, Ameerah, and Michael, talking about how easy it is to get Pooch out right now, when Michael drops an idea. He points out that yes, they can easily get Pooch out, but they also have the veto right now, and could pull Taylor down and put up Joseph, who's maybe an even bigger threat in the long run. It's really not a great sign that literally none of the other players, and especially Jasmine, thought about asking Michael to use the veto to maybe get another player out (explore all your options when you're HOH!), but once Michael plants that seed everyone is interested. They suddenly see they can fully guarantee that one of the "strong guys" goes home, and that's an exciting prospect.

That brings us to the end of the episode and the veto ceremony. In the end, Michael (maybe at the direction of Jasmine?) decides to keep the nominations the same, leaving Pooch and Taylor on the block. It looks like Pooch is definitely going home Thursday. My only hope is that he never gets wind of it and is truly shocked on live TV, because those are the moments we live for.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: