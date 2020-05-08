‘Big Brother’ Producer Fly On The Wall Entertainment Signs With WME

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Fly on the Wall Entertainment, Emmy-winning producers of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother, has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Co-founded by veteran reality producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, Fly on the Wall has produced more than 50 series, specials and pilots, totaling over 10,000 hours of live and taped programming since its launch in 2009. This includes 21 seasons of the global hit format Big Brother and two seasons of Celebrity Big Brother on CBS, as well as competition series Million Dollar Mile with LeBron James. They also produced the Plain Jane and Big Rich Texas, among other formats.

The company also has become a leader in live event and live stream programming with such popular programs as Katy Perry Live: Witness World Wide, Will Smith: The Jump, Lovers Lounge with Taylor Swift and The Creator Games with Mr. Beast, among others.

Emmy-winning Grodner is the executive producer of the U.S. version of Big Brother, with 21 seasons on CBS. Grodner is credited with revamping the format in season 2, focusing more on competition and strategy.

Along with Big Brother, Grodner’s credits as Executive Producer include On the Road with Missy Elliot, Brat Camp, The Family, Blow Out, Situation: Comedy, Dallas Divas, and Daughters, Flipped and the Emmy-winning documentary series The Teen Files. Grodner has also executive produced numerous documentaries and specials, including the critically-acclaimed Small Town Ecstasy for HBO.

Meehan joined Big Brother in 2003 and was elevated to executive producer in 2006. In 1998, Meehan produced the Peabody Award-winning series Biorhythm. He then spent the next several years producing numerous series, including Emmy-winning The Amazing Race 4, Emmy-nominated Bands on the Run, Cannonball Run, Temptation Island 2, Celebrity Mole Hawaii, Get this Party Started, Mad Mad House and The Real Wedding Crashers.

