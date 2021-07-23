Big Brother 's Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Welcome a Baby Boy

Big Brother's Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Welcome Baby Boy, Victor Arroyo IV

Nicole Franzel/Instagram (2)

He's here!

On Friday, Big Brother's Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo welcomed their first child, son Victor "Arrow" Arroyo IV, the couple announced in a sweet Instagram post.

Little Arrow arrived at 8:01 a.m. on July 23, weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz. and measuring 20 inches long.

"Today was absolutely amazing & perfect," Arroyo III wrote in a message shared to both their accounts, alongside a photo of the newborn's hand holding onto his mom's finger. "He and Nicole are both healthy and doing great. They are currently cuddling & he latched immediately!! 🙌"

"We are taking our skin to skin time super seriously and we haven't put him down, we are fighting over him actually 😂," the new dad continued. "Anyways when I was changing his first poopy diaper I caught this photo of them two. SO GRATEFUL & BLESSED. We are so so excited & can't wait to share him with the world! 🤗🦁"

On her Instagram Story, Franzel also shared a few snaps from the hospital, including a congratulatory bouquet of flowers and balloons, as well as her husband giving a thumbs up in his scrubs.

Big Brother's Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Welcome Baby Boy, Victor Arroyo IV

Nicole Franzel/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair announced their exciting pregnancy news in January, two months before getting married.

Franzel, 28, and Arroyo, 30, spilled the beans about their "lil sidekick" on the way in a fun Instagram photo that showed the parents-to-be in bed.

Big Brother's Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Welcome Baby Boy, Victor Arroyo IV

Nicole Franzel/Instagram

RELATED: Big Brother's Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Get Married Ahead of Baby's Arrival

While holding up celebratory bottles and surrounded by snacks in the image, the couple sat in front of a sign reading: "NIC + VIC / LIL SIDEKICK / JULY 2021."

On one side of the announcement, there was a sweet photo of the couple sharing a kiss, while a photo of their ultrasound flanked the other side. "Nic + Vic = our lil' side kick 👶❤️ We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT!" Franzel captioned her post. "We feel so blessed & grateful. 🥰 #cococalientefamily 🌶🥥."

Story continues

In March, the pair wed in a small ceremony in Orange Lake, Florida, according to Us Weekly.

"It feels amazing! We've been waiting for this moment for so long and it's finally happened," Franzel and Arroyo III told the publication. "All the stress of having a wedding is lifted off our shoulders. Now all our attention is focused on having a healthy and happy baby."

RELATED VIDEO: Big Brother's Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Expecting First Child: 'So Blessed'

The season 18 competitors got engaged two years ago on an episode of the CBS reality competition series when Arroyo III surprised Franzel with an on-air proposal. (She thought she was entering the game to host a luxury competition.)

"Nic, we met in the Big Brother house over two years ago," Arroyo III said in a video message at the time. "And right away, I thought you were the most beautiful girl I've ever seen, and I fell in love with your personality. We formed a friendship in the Big Brother house, but our friendship really blossomed outside in the real world. I knew the moment that we had that first kiss in New York that I was in love with you."

"And even though I didn't win the money, I walked out of Big Brother with the biggest prize of all, and that's you," he added, walking into the house to get down on one knee in person — and, of course, Franzel said yes.