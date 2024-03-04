“Big Brother”'s Memphis Garrett Files for Divorce from Christmas Abbott: 'My Heart Hurts'

Memphis' divorce filing comes just over a week after a domestic violence case, listed as a related case, was filed

Christmas Abbott/instagram Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett

Big Brother couple Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott have called it quits.

Garrett, 41, filed for divorce from Abbott, 42, on March 1, according to the filing first reported by TMZ. The move comes just over a week after a domestic violence case, which is listed as a related case, was filed, but it is unclear who filed the case and the status is still pending.

The filing, per TMZ, cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, and argues no alimony should be given to Abbott.

PEOPLE has reached out to Abbott for comment, and Garrett declined to add further comment.

Christmas Abbott Instagram Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott

Abbott commented on the split, telling TMZ, "It is unfortunate that the actions and intentions of individuals involved in this situation have led to the exposure of personal and sensitive information."

"I believe that matters of this nature should be resolved in a private and respectful manner," she added. "I ask for privacy at this time to focus on my family."

Garrett also spoke out on the matter in a separate statement shared with the news outlet. "My heart hurts. I did not want to have to file for divorce. I was doing everything in my power to work on our marriage. I only wish the very best in life for her and [her son] Loyal,” he said.

Both Abbott and Garrett had a Big Brother career ahead of meeting on Big Brother: All-Stars, which served as the 22nd season of the CBS competition series, airing in 2020. They got engaged in June 2021 and wed in May 2022.

"What excites me most about marrying Christmas is I get to spend the rest of my life with her!" Garrett told E! News in a statement at the time. "We can continue to build our relationship and grow together. We have so much fun together and we complement each other. When you find something like that, you don't ever want to let that go. She is my forever girl."

Abbott added, “After meeting him, it became clear to me that God had a plan from the very start,” also calling Garrett “my best friend and my HOME.”

Less than a month before the divorce news, Garrett shared a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to Abbott saying, “Happy Valentine’s Day babe! We choose love every day and I wouldn’t want it any other way. #final2forever”

Garrett and Abbott did not welcome any children together. However, Abbott has a five-year-old son with ex Benjamin Bunn.



