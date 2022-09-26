‘Big Brother’ Makes History Again In Season 24 Finale

SPOILER ALERT FOR WEST COAST: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 24 finale including the winner.

Big Brother made history tonight after announcing the winner of Season 24. Taylor Hale became the first Black woman to win the CBS reality competition. Tamar Braxton won the crown of Celebrity Big Brother Season 2.

Hale was taken to Final 2 by fellow “The Leftovers” alliance member Monte Taylor, evicting the other finalist Matthew Turner. In a head-to-head competition, the jury voted 8-1 in favor of Hale making her the winner of $750,000.

Hale’s win follows Xavier Prather’s Season 23 win who was the first Black person to take the grand prize ever since CBS chief George Cheeks put new marching orders in place to ensure more inclusive casting

Furthermore, Hale’s winning cash prize ballooned up as America also voted for her as their Favorite Houseguest of the season awarding her an additional $50,000. This was also history-making as it was the first time the winner of the grand prize coincided with America’s favorite player.

CBS also confirmed that Big Brother had been renewed for Season 25 and would be back for a new season in the summer of 2023.

Julie Chen shared a message about the new season on Twitter where she said, “We are coming back for our 25th season of the show.”

We're so excited to announce Season 25 of #BigBrother will come to your screens next summer. Stay tuned. 🎉 @CBSBigBrother pic.twitter.com/FqqP0InTLw — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) September 26, 2022

Taylor Hale, ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 winner - Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

