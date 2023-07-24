Big Brother key art reveals clues for season 25 theme

While we (somewhat impatiently) await our first look at both the Big Brother house and the victims contestants that will inhabit it for season 25 of the venerable CBS reality franchise, we do have an exclusive first look of another kind, and it offers some cagey clues as to what this year's theme will be.

We got our grubby little mitts on the the official Big Brother season 25 key art, and apparently there is more than meets the eye when it comes to this promo image for the show. How do we know that? Because host Julie Chen Moonves told us! But first… let's take a look at the art itself.

Big Brother

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

CBS Julie Chen Moonves in 'Big Brother' season 25 key art

"Do you see what I see 👀👀 ," says the host, clearly showing off her strong emoji game. "So excited to reveal this #BB25 key art for you all. But we had to wait until the Houseguests were sequestered because there's many clues to this season's theme. Can you guess?"

Okay, first of all, that serves as official confirmation that the Houseguests for season 25 have already been sequestered and stripped of their phones and other devices. (Sucks for them.) But what about those clues?

Is that a green monster hand climbing up on the Big Brother logo? Wait, are there monsters in the house this year? Are the contestants, like, going to get eaten?! (Best. Twist. Ever.) However, beyond consumption of humans, there are several other weird things happening in this image that we are definitely not smart enough to decipher. But maybe you are! Because after all, Julie said there were "many clues" to this year's theme.

Which can mean only thing: It is time to engage in wild speculation! We already threw contestant-eating monsters into the mix, so clearly no guesses or theories are out of bounds here. What do you make of those other shapes and colors? Have at it as we inch ever so closer to the Aug. 2 season premiere, when the expecting of the unexpected can finally commence!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: