‘Big Brother’ houseguest uses live broadcast for important message: ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’

Thursday’s Big Brother featured the first live eviction vote of the season. But while the game is, obviously, important to the contestants, one houseguest decided to use her moment on live television for something even more important -- justice.

It is customary for houseguests to take a moment during their live eviction vote to wish family and friends well, but Da’Vonne Rogers used her moment to call for justice. After casting her vote she said, “Justice for Breonna Taylor.”

Taylor was shot and killed by police in her home during a raid in March. Since the shooting, no charges have been filed against the police officers involved.

Advocates for racial equality have used Taylor’s name as a rallying cry for justice. Rogers, who is Black, contributed to the multitude of voices calling for those involved in the shooting to be held accountable.

Rogers’s comments were met with overwhelming support and praise from viewers on Twitter.

Shouting “Justice for Breonna Taylor” during a live eviction night is why Da’Vonne will forever be an All Star in my eyes always.#BB22 — Ovi Kabir (@TheOviKabir) August 14, 2020

Da'Vonne saying "Justice for Breonna Taylor" was a moment. I'm glad she did it. Breonna Taylor deserves justice and no one should ever forget that or her #BB22 — Sam ᵇˡᵐ (@bayy_casillass) August 14, 2020

D’avonne said Justice for Breonna Taylor. THAT’S MY BB WINNER #BB22 pic.twitter.com/oRvH4tWjNA — fan account (@knnewagb) August 14, 2020

While the moment was important, it was not a complete surprise. Earlier in the week, while discussing the Black Lives Matter protests, Rogers made it clear that she was going to use the show as a platform for social progress.

“When we have conversations like this, this isn't even about the game,” said Rogers. “This is just people being able to relate and taking the opportunity to use our platform for something good.”

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Watch as ‘Big Brother’ contestant overcome with emotions discussing BLM movement:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.