“Big Brother” Season 25 houseguest Luke Valentine is exiting the CBS competition series after dropping the N-word in a conversation caught on the Paramount+ live feeds.

“Luke violated the ‘Big Brother’ code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show,” a spokesperson for CBS and the show’s producers told TheWrap.

More to come…

The post ‘Big Brother’ Houseguest Luke Valentine Ousted for Using N-Word on Livestream appeared first on TheWrap.