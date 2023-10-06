New Big Brother house gives first look at Diary Room chair

Vincent Dolman - ITV

Legendary reality show Big Brother is just days away from returning to our screens and we've had our first look at the new house.

ITV has unveiled the first official look at the Big Brother House on Friday (October 6), including a sneak peek at the garden as well as a massive Diary Room chair.

Matt Frost - ITV

Matt Frost - ITV

While Big Brother house will welcome a crop of new housemates this weekend for the first time in five years, Good Morning Britain got the chance to get in there first earlier in the day.

Richard Arnold got an exclusive look at the new digs on Friday, giving GMB viewers a look at the outside of the most eco-friendly Big Brother house yet.

ITV

Arnold explained he couldn't show viewers inside the house yet, but described the communal area as the biggest yet.

"The living area is absolutely vast," he said. "There are two huge sofas, it’s the biggest communal area that I’ve ever seen in a Big Brother house over the years."

As for the bedroom, showing it to viewers now would give away how many housemates are moving in on Sunday, but Arnold did reveal that it contains a number of double beds.

ITV

Arnold shared that the house's smoking area would be off camera but microphones would be there to pick up any housemate gossip. There's also a jacuzzi and an outdoor fireplace.



Explaining how the show’s commitment to sustainability has had an impact on design of the house, Arnold said: "There’s a bath on a plinth. Initially, they were going to have a clear bath but it would have to come from China and the key message here in the house this year is sustainability."

Of course, the most iconic feature of the Big Brother house is always the Diary Room and Arnold teased that viewers are in for a treat with this year's design.

"The diary room is a sight to behold, it's the biggest chair that I’ve ever seen," he said.

Vincent Dolman - ITV

AJ Odudu and Will Best will be hosting the rebooted series on ITV and earlier this week they admitted they've been kept in the dark about the first batch of housemates.

"We have no idea who is going in either, but the housemates will reflect the UK in 2023," Odudu told The Sun.

Best added: "The show will always be a mirror to today's society and that will be shown in who is going into the house."

Big Brother: The Launch airs Sunday, October 8 at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX. After launch night, the show airs on Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

