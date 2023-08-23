Big Brother future confirmed with two new seasons

ITV

Big Brother is soon set to return to screens, this time on ITV, as the rebooted hit reality show is expected to air this autumn.

ITV confirmed their plans to reboot Big Brother back in August 2022 following on from the show’s previous incarnations on Channel 4 and Channel 5.

However, it’s now been confirmed the show will have a bigger future beyond the upcoming reboot season as ITV have commissioned another run for 2024.

Speaking at Edinburgh TV Festival, commissioning editor Paul Mortimer teased ahead to what viewers can expect from the reboot.

"This is the start of it so watch this space," Mortimer told Deadline. "We have really bought into Big Brother."

He went on to reveal the reality show is already confirmed for two six-week runs and hinted a revival of Celebrity Big Brother could also be considered by the broadcaster.

"A lot of us worked on it before [at different channels] and I can’t imagine we are in it just to do two six-week runs."

Fans of the famous reality competition don't have too long to wait as Big Brother is set to return this autumn, five years on from its axing by Channel 5, and recently unveiled its new logo.

While the cast of the upcoming season is yet to be announced, the show has already confirmed its presenting team.

Back in April, ITV revealed former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu and Celebrity Coach Trip’s Will Best will be teaming-up to co-host the reboot.

Sharing his excitement to be part of the show's revival, Best previously revealed the new version of Big Brother will focus on "real people".

Viewers will also be welcomed by a familiar voice when the show returns to screens as Big Brother’s iconic announcer Marcus Bentley returns.

Big Brother will air on ITV2 this autumn.

