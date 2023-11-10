Big Brother Finale Recap: Did the Right Person Win Season 25?

It’s been a long, long season for both the Big Brother houseguests and those of us watching them from home. But after an historic 100-day run, Season 25 came to an end at last on Thursday night.

Before we could find out if Jag, Matt or Bowie Jane would get that confetti shower, though, the CBS reality competition had two hours to fill, and plenty of finale night business to attend to. Let’s break down the highlights:

* Picking up where Tuesday’s episode left off, Bowie Jane, Jag and Matt are still competing in the endurance-based first leg of the final Head of Household competition. As the competition gets more intense, Bowie Jane eventually falls off her disc; Matt and Jag, knowing they plan to take one another to the Final Two, ultimately decide the winner of this challenge via a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Matt wins, securing his spot in the third and final leg.

* Later, in Part 2 of the HOH competition, Bowie Jane and Jag must correctly arrange tiles bearing the names of different competitions played this season, organizing them chronologically and by the appropriate BB universe in which they were played. Despite their meticulous studying, Bowie Jane and Jag both struggle with the competition, each of them clocking in at over an hour. But Jag’s final time ultimately bests Bowie Jane’s, sending him to compete against Matt in the third leg.

* Part 3 is a finale night staple: Jag and Matt must correctly identify false statements made about the jurors’ time in the Big Brother house. But it eventually comes down to a tiebreaker after both men get the same questions right and the same lone question wrong. And with tiebreaker queen Bowie Jane no longer in the running here, Jag becomes the season’s final Head of Household after giving a better guess as to the number of minutes it took to complete Part 1 of the season-ending HOH comp.

* After a diplomatic speech at the head of the living room, Jag chooses to evict Bowie Jane, taking his fellow Minuteman Matt to the Final Two. “You’re gonna win this whole thing, man,” Jag tells Matt as they hug it out upon Bowie Jane’s exit. Hey, at least he knows that eviction decision may have just cost him the game.

* Bowie Jane joins her fellow jurors outside the house, and they each interrogate Matt and Jag about their gameplay throughout the season. The Q&A is kind of a wild ride, with Jag taking aggressively confident stances about his performance this season (even throwing Matt under the bus a little!), while Matt appears woefully underprepared to answer questions about the strategic moves he made. When it comes time to give their very final pleas to the jury, Matt does a better job of advocating for himself this time around, while Jag takes a cue from Taylor Swift and proudly calls himself a mastermind.

* After the jurors cast their votes, the pre-jury evictees return, and everyone has some fun clearing the air and revealing season-long secrets, including the long-awaited truth that Cirie is Jared’s mother. Most of the jurors are appropriately stunned by the news, but Jared confesses that he had previously blabbed the secret to Blue, much to Cirie’s chagrin.

* Then, it’s time for the moment we’ve all awaited: The winner of Big Brother Season 25 is… Jag! He ultimately wins by a vote of 5-2, with Matt only securing Felicia and Cirie’s votes.

* As for America’s Favorite Houseguest, the top three vote-getters are Cirie, Cameron and Matt, with Cameron clinching the big win.

