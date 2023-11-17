Big Brother Final LIVE: Lawyer Jordan wins 2023 final and will take home £100,000

Jordan has been crowned the winner of Big Brother 2023.

The 26-year-old lawyer, who is from Scunthorpe, is loved by fans for his sardonic humour and deadpan delivery – and when he was announced the winner tonight, that persona did not falter. Runner-up Olivia was extremely excited after she heard she had come second place, meanwhile, Jordan remained unphased and simply declared: “I need a drink.”

Throughout the past six weeks, there have been doomed love triangles, unexpected expected double evictions and divisive squabbles over oat milk as the number of housemates was whittled down from 16 to five.

Noky was the first finalist to be evicted tonight, leaving Henry, Jordan, Olivia and Yinrun in the running for the £100,000 prize.

The favourite to win was the heart-of-gold Yinrun, a 25-year-old customer support agent from Shanghai, China, who lives in Harrogate. But, much to the audience’s shock, Yinrun was the second finalist to be evicted tonight, meaning that she has come fourth place in this year’s final.

Henry came third place, meaning he won £1000, while Olivia came second place and Jordan is the unexpected winner!

Jordan was particularly hard to work out at first, but the public warmed to him and his wry humour as the series unfolded. He also became embroiled in chaos when he found himself in a love triangle with Matty and fellow finalist Henry.

Key points

Fifth place: Noky is the first finalist to get evicted

Fourth place: Yinrun leaves in shocking eviction

Third place: Henry makes the runner-up podium

Second place: Olivia is runner-up as Jordan crowned winner of Big Brother 2023!

What’s in the future for Henry and Jordan?

22:58 , Ellie Muir

Despite Jordan declaring that their relationship was merely “platonic with kisses”, it has became clear that the pair might be more serious than they let on.

In the Big Brother: Late and Live episode after the final, Jordan revealed further romantic plans with Henry.

“Henry and I made a promise, that whoever wins, we’d go to a five-star hotel.... somewhere decent, you know,” he said, before joking: “Twin room, of course.”

Story continues

The pair also revealed that they are planning a romantic holiday to New York and Florence post-Big Brother.

Watch the moment Jordan is crowned winner of Big Brother 2023

22:41 , Ellie Muir

Jordan is the winner and will be the one taking home £100,000!

22:23 , Ellie Muir

Jordan looked miffed as he was announced as the winner of the Big Brother 2023.

Olivia is officially the runner up, and seemed even more excited than Jordan, who simply declared “I need a drink” after he found out he was the winner.

Jordan’s reaction to winning Big Brother 2023 (ITV)

Henry and Jordan have plans to go to New York and Florence after all of this....

22:04 , Ellie Muir

Henry has just revealed that he and Jordan have already discussed future bae-cation locations, including New York and Florence in Italy. It’s a Big Brother romance!

You’ve got five more votes... go, go, go!

21:53 , Ellie Muir

Will and AJ have informed us all that you have been granted five more votes to decide who wins this year’s Big Brother.

You can vote here.

Food writer Henry comes third place

21:51 , Ellie Muir

Food writer Henry has come third in the Big Brother final for 2023.

And, of course, Jordan gave him a little peck before he left the house before telling Henry that he “adores” him...

Yinrun is the second finalist to get evicted, meaning she has come fourth in the competition

21:32 , Ellie Muir

Screams could be heard after Yinran was the second finalist to be evicted tonight. Many people – including me – thought she was going to win!

It’s just Olivia, Jordan and Henry left in the running now...

Can we talk about how amazing AJ Odudu looks?

21:31 , Ellie Muir

AJ has constantly served looks throughout the series – remember that latex catsuit? – but tonight’s look is pretty phenomenal. She’s wearing a black floor-length satin dress with a diamante detail on the bustier – absolutely stunning.

Noky is the first finalist to get evicted...

21:16 , Ellie Muir

Noky, former Miss Universe and Great Britain, has left the Big Brother house as the first contestant of the night to be evicted. But she’s still showing off those pageant skills walking down the catwalk as thousands of fans cheer her on. Done like a pro!

Big Brother final has already had 2.5m votes!

21:08 , Ellie Muir

Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu has announced that already, 2.5m people have already voted in the final, and that they will be freezing and reopening the voting process throughout the night. You’ll be given five votes in total to use up.

You can cast your vote here.

Big Brother live final kicks off!

21:01 , Ellie Muir

With £100,000 on the table, who will it be?

Let’s go...

A sneak peek of tonight’s episode

18:00 , Ellie Muir

Sneak Peek 👁️ It's all come down to this.



Things get emotional at the final dinner, before one Housemate is crowned the winner! #BBUK pic.twitter.com/ZhdpsMazdI — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) November 17, 2023

Matty says he was ‘relieved’ to leave Big Brother last night because he was ‘emotionally burnt out'

17:45 , Ellie Muir

Matty, a 24-year-old doctor from the Isle of Man, was the final housemate to leave the show before the final after he faced a shock eviction in last night’s episode.

In his exit interview, he said that he was “relieved” to leave before facing the final because he was “emotionally burnt out” by the sixth week of the reality TV series.

Matty (ITV)

”I’m glad I left through the back door in such a savage way,” he said. “I was really shocked but also Big Brother doesn’t surprise me anymore and I’m relieved I left at that point because I was burning out emotionally.”

Olivia

17:20 , Ellie Muir

The energetic Olivia is a dancer... and don’t we know it?

The 23-year-old has danced and sung her way through the past six weeks, often making up choreography for her fellow housemates to try out. At several low points in the series, Olivia has often been a welcome positive force and uplifted the mood of the Big Brother house.

Olivia (ITV)

In her entry interview, she said an interesting fact about herself is that she has a fear of jam.

On the most likely reason she’ll be nominated, she said: “I think when people are in that hangry state, that’s when I’ll wind people up and grind their gears. I think they’ll nominate me for being full on, and for my brutal honesty and oversharing of opinions.”

Everything you need to know about Henry

17:00 , Ellie Muir

Henry, 25, is a food writer and restaurant critic from the Cotswolds. He has written for Vice and GQ magazine.

The writer formed a strong bond with lawyer Jordan throughout the series, and the two shared a shock kiss in the hot tub in week five.

In his entry interview, he said he is “really looking forward to learning lots of life skills, like learning how to cook, clean, or do the washing”.

Henry (ITV)

He added: “I’m 25 but I’m not an adult. These are some big things they don’t teach you at school that I need to learn. And also just getting to know loads of different people from very different backgrounds that I might not get to meet in my everyday life.”

Who are the five remaining housemates? Here’s Noky

16:45 , Ellie Muir

The 26-year-old banker from Derby is a former Miss Great Britain.

Throughout the series, Noky has been praised for handling housemate conflict in a “diplomatic” manner and has often been the voice of reason when things have descended into chaos during challenges.

Noky (ITV)

She said in her entry interview: “I want to show people what pageant girls are really like and disprove a lot of stereotypes around them. I also want to show what it’s like being a woman who’s worked in male-dominated fields. I want to show that women are capable of doing anything they want.”

Everything you need to know about Jordan

16:25 , Ellie Muir

The 26-year-old lawyer from Scunthorpe was quite hard to warm up to at first. Known for his floral shirts, dry humour and deadpan delivery, Jordan has shown more of his personality as the six weeks have gone by.

He has found himself in a love triangle with food writer Henry and doctor Matty, though he has been entirely vague about his relationship with both of them. Since Matty’s shock eviction last night, though, his focus has been on Henry.

Early on in the series, Jordan admitted that he is aware he sounds “posh” but claimed to his fellow housemates that he cultivated his accent while watching Downton Abbey.

“I am a huge fan of Downton Abbey, I watched the show as a child and thought ‘wow, they sound rather nice,’” he said.

“So, I just learned my accent from Downtown Abbey.”

Jordan (Big Brother/ITV)

He said in his entry interview: “I was quite disillusioned with life so I suppose boredom made me apply to some extent. I honestly applied on a whim. I’m interested in the social experiments side of Big Brother. I don’t really like the idea of living with people but I thought I might as well give it a try. And I wanted to challenge myself.”

Who are the five remaining housemates? Meet Yinrun

16:08 , Ellie Muir

Yinrun is a 25-year-old customer support agent from Shanghai, China, who lives in Harrogate.

She has become a favourite housemate among the public as she won them over with her bubbly personality and heart-of-gold personality. Throughout the series, she formed a close friendship with doctor Matty, who was booted out of the Big Brother house in a shock eviction last night.

Yinrun (ITV)

“My boyfriend would describe me in three words – quirky but lovable,” Yinrun said in her entry interview. “My friends in China think I am like the crazy mother because I always take care of them. I’m very playful.” She added that her dream housemate would be the comedian Michael McIntyre. “I would love to meet him. He is so hilarious!”

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Big Brother finale

15:57 , Ellie Muir

Hello! Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Big Brother finale.

We will be in good company later tonight with Olivia, Henry, Noky, Jordan and Yinrun, who will be battling it out to win the £100,000 prize money.

Stay tuned for live updates, recaps on the housemates’ best bits and most controversial moments throughout the past six weeks...