Big Brother fans stunned over series one book allowance

Photo credit: Channel 4

From Digital Spy

Once upon a time, Big Brother contestants were allowed to enjoy a good book whilst living in the house.

People tuning into tonight's (June 14) first episode of compilation special Big Brother: Best Shows Ever were taken slightly aback by this element, as a number of series one housemates could be seen stretching out and having a read.

This leisurely privilege was apparently scrapped by BB bosses after the 2003 edition, so for three years it would've been a hell of a lot easier to kill some time.

Photo credit: Channel 4

On Twitter, the viewing public couldn't believe their eyes as housemates lounged about flicking through the pages of novels and magazines.

"HOUSEMATES COULD READ BOOKS IN BIG BROTHER 1?!" questioned one user, while another simply added: "Ah, the house when they could read books".

The nostalgia continued as two more fans tweeted: "God remember when they were allowed books!" and "The only time someone in reality tv was reading a book was in BB1".

Never knew they were allowed books! When did that rule change? #BBUK โ€” โ˜€๐Ÿ™€ (๐Ÿพ) (@discotits2020) June 14, 2020

Still get mind blown every time they show that the early BB contestants were allowed books and magazines #bbuk โ€” Emma (@Kolakube_5) June 14, 2020

Gosh the house is SOOOO basic.... AND WE WASNT ALLOWED BOOKS!! #BBUK โ€” AISLEYNE (@Aisleyne1) June 14, 2020

OMG, remember when they could have books in the house. #bbuk โ€” Alicia. (@AliciaDRxx) June 14, 2020

#BBUK forget they were allowed books! โ€” Jordan Lavender (@JordFro) June 14, 2020

Cant believe they were allowed to take books in back then ๐Ÿ˜ฑ #BBUK โ€” Louise ๐Ÿงฉ๐Ÿค (@Foldingstars295) June 14, 2020

@ThisisDavina books!!!! And instruments!!!! I forgot these things were allowed in the early days!!! Shook!! #BBUK โ€” JD (@julsdeaves) June 14, 2020

I forgot they were allowed books back in the day. So much nostalgia #BBUK โ€” Claire Michelle (@heyitsjoshh) June 14, 2020

I'm baffled that they were allowed books in the house #BBUK โ€” โŸญโŸฌ BeckyโทโŸฌโŸญ โœŠ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ’œ (@BeckyTheStan) June 14, 2020

I canโ€™t believe they had books in S1 #bbuk โ€” Collie Girl (@CollieGirI) June 14, 2020

They were allowed books in the first big brother??? ๐Ÿ‘€ #BBUK โ€” Emma Richardson (@emjrichardson) June 14, 2020

This is the first time Iโ€™ve seen somebody read a book in Big Brother ... were they banned after Series 1? #BBBestShowsEver #BBUK โ€” Chris โšก๏ธ (@Crawford2k9) June 14, 2020

Once the book allowance rule was removed for future housemates, the Holy Bible was introduced as reading material - this led to a much more sociable environment as a result.

Meanwhile, tonight's show revisited the episode where winner Craig Phillips confronted 'Nasty' Nick Bateman after he planned a "conspiracy" to play his co-stars against each other in the weekly vote-offs.



Big Brother: Best Shows Ever airs on E4.



