New Big Brother eye logo revealed ahead of show reboot

The new Big Brother eye logo has been unveiled (ITV/PA)

The new Big Brother logo has been revealed ahead of the return of the show.

The reality series will be back on screens later this year following its revival by ITV five years after it was axed by Channel 5.

The new logo features the famous Big Brother eye, this time brightly coloured and covered in different emojis, including a broken heart, a hashtag, an exclamation mark, a question mark and a pair of lips.

Big Brother sees it all 👀



Coming soon to ITV2 and @ITVX #BBUK pic.twitter.com/GeDVzsDAWO — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) July 31, 2023

It was previously announced that AJ Odudu and Will Best will serve as hosts of the reboot, which will air on ITV2 and ITVX.

They will follow in the footsteps of Davina McCall, Emma Willis and Brian Dowling.

This is Big Brother. @AJOdudu and @iamwillbest please come to the diary room...



✨ Meet your brand new Big Brother hosts ✨



Coming soon to ITV2 and @ITVX #BBUK pic.twitter.com/gn52oRZatT — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 25, 2023

The programme sees housemates live together in a custom-built home for weeks without access to the outside world in a bid to win a cash prize. It started in 2000 on Channel 4, and Channel 5 took over in 2011.

However, it was axed by the broadcaster in 2018 amid a ratings slump.

Footage from the all-new house will be live-streamed into the small hours every night on ITVX after the Big Brother companion show, ITV said.