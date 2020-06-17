This Big Brother couple are still together 14 years later

Photo credit: Ferdaus Shamim - Getty Images

A lot of us have probably become quite sceptical of reality TV romance. We've seen so many dramatic break-ups, televised kicks off and social media storms that we're basically cynics. Just today, Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey have announced their split after getting together on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle. Well here's a story that will restore your faith in reality-based romance.



As we know, this week marks the 20th anniversary of the first ever episode of Big Brother, and to celebrate, E4 is airing a series called Big Brother: Best Shows Ever, in which iconic episodes from the show's history are aired each night, alongside commentary from Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal.

Last night's episode took us back to 2006, to Nikki Grahame's iconic "Who is she?!" moment. Also on this episode we were reminded of Nikki's fellow housemates, Grace Short-Adams and Mikey Dalton, whose blossoming romance was cut short after Grace was evicted from the house after day 30. But, as it turns out, the pair rekindled their relationship outside the house, getting engaged four months after the show ended. And the lovely news is that they're still together today, 14 years later.

The pair currently live in Liverpool, where they run a dance school together, and share three children, Georgina, Spencer and Allegra.

Call me soft, but that really is quite cute.

