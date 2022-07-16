Big Brother contestant Paloma Aguilar chooses to leave early in shock exit

Photo credit: CBS

Big Brother USA's latest season has had its planned twist cancelled due to a housemate deciding to leave the house early.

The remaining contestants were shown learning on Thursday's (July 14) episode that Paloma Aguilar had self-evicted "due to a personal matter". Viewers have seen Aguilar struggling with insomnia and crying due to anxiety during her time in the house.

Aguilar has also been involved in a controversy while in the house, with viewers and former housemates highlighting racial microaggressions against Taylor Hale. She was seen in one scene with Head of Household Daniel Durston having a conversation where he suggested having "two Black people on the block at the end of my week" would not look good for him.

"Members of the black community (especially black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society," wrote last season's winner Xavier Prather.

The producers of the show have reportedly trained the housemates on sensitivity and racial microaggressions, while the casting director for the series is reportedly upset to see what has gone down in the house.

Host Julie Chen did not reference the controversy when addressing the housemates about Aguilar's exit, but did state that the planned eviction through the Backstage Boss twist was no long going ahead.

Big Brother USA airs on CBS on Sunday and Wednesday nights at 8pm ET/PT, with live 9pm instalments on Thursday nights, and is also available to stream on Paramount+.

If you've been affected by racism and racist hate crime, then organisations including the Equality and Advisory Support Service (EASS) , the Monitoring Group , Stand Against Racism and Inequality (SARI) and Stop Hate UK are among those which can offer help and support.

