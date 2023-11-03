Big Brother confirms double eviction results

Big Brother 2023 spoilers follow.

Big Brother has evicted Paul Blackburn and Dylan Tennant in the latest live episode.

The double eviction was announced by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best on Friday night (November 3), after Paul and Dylan faced the public vote alongside Noky and Trish.

Paul was out first and was faced with "Get Paul Out" chants from the live crowd, before Dylan followed with another hostile live reaction.

"100%, I knew it was going to happen. It's all good," Dylan told AJ Odudu and Will Best.

The back-to-back evictions followed a tense few days in the house, as tension boiled over in a heated row between nominees Trish and Paul.

Viewers watched clips in Friday's instalment as Paul grew increasingly angry after being excluded from a party in honour of Yinrun winning a secret task.

Paul started throwing balls of clingfilm down at the housemates and then showed his bare bottom through the window, before pouring cocktails down the sink.

Jenkin challenged Paul over his outburst, yet Paul snapped at Noky instead by calling her "weird" and accusing her of staring at him. She was later shown crying alone in the Diary Room.

"I just want to get away from whatever's going on in the house right now. I don't want to be there," Noky told Big Brother.

Once Trish told about the uncomfortable exchange between Paul and Noky, she confronted the angry housemate and called him "a bully". The situation got so heated that Big Brother actually cut the live feeds on ITVX last night.

Paul had frequently clashed with both Noky and Trish in recent days, perhaps contributing to all three being nominated for the double eviction this week.

Friday's double eviction was actually the third in the past week, as Hallie was voted out last Friday and Kerry was the victim of a backdoor eviction for a Halloween twist on Tuesday.

