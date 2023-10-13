Big Brother Announces Which 2 Housemates Are Facing Eviction After First Round Of Nominations

The cast of Big Brother 2023

The two Big Brother housemates facing the first eviction of the series have been unveiled.

Earlier this week, the new crop of contestants nominated for the first time, ahead of the inaugural elimination of the series on Friday night.

During Thursday’s edition of companion show Big Brother: Late & Live, it was revealed that only two housemates would be up for the public vote, with Farida and Kerry going head-to-head to fight for their spot in the house.

Either the Wolverhampton-based makeup artist or NHS worker from Essex will leave the house during Friday night’s show, after which they’ll face a grilling from presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best in their exit interview on Late & Live.

Watch the housemates’ reaction to the news in the video below:

As was the case during Big Brother’s initial 19-year run on both Channel 4 and Channel 5, viewers can now vote for the housemate they want to evict.

However, voting is a little different on ITV’s iteration of the classic reality show, with viewers able to have their say on the official Big Brother app.

The full nominations are expected to be revealed during Friday’s highlights show. However, it was already known that Olivia was immune from the housemates’ votes, after triumphing in a task earlier in the week.

Farida and Kerry at the Big Brother table with Jordan earlier this week

Big Brother returned after a five-year absence on Sunday night, with a pre-recorded launch show fronted by new hosts AJ and Will.

The 16 housemates have already been put through their paces with a series of tasks and twists, with Welsh barman Jenkin taking the brunt of it during those early days.

Big Brother continues on Friday night at 9pm on ITV2, followed immediately by Late & Live where the first evictee will be interviewed about her time in the house.

