Big Brother Alum Christie Murphy Gets Married to Jamie Martin in Destination Wedding in Mexico

Abigail Adams
·3 min read
Big Brother 21 Alum Christie Murphy Gets Married To Jamie Martin. https://www.instagram.com/christie.murph/
Big Brother 21 Alum Christie Murphy Gets Married To Jamie Martin. https://www.instagram.com/christie.murph/

Christie Murphy/Instagram

Big Brother 21 houseguest Christie Murphy is married!

The former reality show contestant, 31, and her fiancée, Jamie Martin, tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico on Saturday — eight months after the couple got engaged in Paris — according to Murphy's Instagram page.

Both Murphy and Martin shared some of their favorite shots from their special day on their respective Instagram Stories, including one on Murphy's page captioned "about last night."

The brides described their wedding to Us Weekly as "the most special day of both our lives," adding that it was "such a blast and so connective."

"We can't stop talking about it and looking at the photos in awe!" the couple told the outlet. "All the months of planning and picking out every little detail just came together and it was perfect! We both just keep saying that it was literally the best night of our lives."

Big Brother 21 Alum Christie Murphy Gets Married To Jamie Martin. https://www.instagram.com/christie.murph/
Big Brother 21 Alum Christie Murphy Gets Married To Jamie Martin. https://www.instagram.com/christie.murph/

Christie Murphy/Instagram

Murphy and Martin didn't hesitate to bring up marriage after beginning their relationship. The couple first discussed having their wedding in Tulum, Mexico, "literally on our 7th date," they said.

"We came here together super early on in our relationship and we joked about just eloping while we were there," the couple told Us Weekly. "We didn't, but we said, 'This is where we'll do it one day.' "

Sure enough, they did — and they appeared to have a blast.

In footage shared on Murphy's Instagram Story, the newlyweds were filmed playfully playing several large drums lit up in bright colors and splashing water around with each strike.

Martin also shared some romantic photos from the occasion in a video produced by Lux Art Wedding Studio, which she reposted to her own Instagram.

Big Brother 21 Alum Christie Murphy Gets Married To Jamie Martin. https://www.instagram.com/christie.murph/
Big Brother 21 Alum Christie Murphy Gets Married To Jamie Martin. https://www.instagram.com/christie.murph/

Christie Murphy/Instagram

On Friday, Murphy teased the upcoming wedding with a photo of her and Martin posing together in Mexico, writing in the caption: "I marry you tomorrow ♥️🌴."

Some of Murphy's fellow Big Brother alumnae congratulated her on the big day in the comment section, including season 8 runner-up Daniele Briones. "Congratulations! So so happy for you both," the 35-year-old Briones wrote. "Have the absolute best day ever. ♥️♥️."

Season 21 second-runner up Nicole Anthony also celebrated Murphy and Martin's nuptials, writing in the comments, "So excited for you both!! 💗🤗🤗💗."

Tommy Bracco, who placed fifth in Murphy's season of Big Brother, shared a collection of photos from the wedding on Instagram featuring shots of fellow castmates Nick Maccarone and Holly Allen and season 19 houseguest Elena Davies.

"Truly an honor to witness this human, who is more special to me than words could describe, marry her SOULMATE!" Bracco, 31, wrote in the caption of his post.

"Dancing barefoot in the sand, celebrating this amazing couple, with my favorite people on the planet and then ending the night off raging in a rain storm in the jungle, he added. "This is one of those extra special moments that I'll treasure forever."

