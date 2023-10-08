Big Brother airs first big twist of the 2023 series

ITV

The first episode of Big Brother shocked its cast with a house party twist involving punishments and rewards for various housemates

The newly-rebooted Big Brother series introduced its 16 new housemates to hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best, and a brand-new house in its premiere this evening (8 October).

The episode involved Big Brother's housewarming party, in which the cast played games to acquire various rewards – and bestow disadvantages on others.

First, Yinrun won a game of Musical Statues; Big Brother told her to pick a housemate to make her breakfast in bed the following morning, and she picked Jenkin.

Prior to Matty's introduction to the house, the housemates were prompted to play hide-and-seek. Jenkin was found first by Matty when he entered – and consequently lost access to hot water for the following 24 hours.

ITV

Related: Big Brother 2023 cast – meet the new housemates

Jenkin's bad luck continued when Big Brother prompted the group to play pass the parcel.



With every layer of the parcel unwrapped, the housemate who opened it had to select one of their fellow inhabitants based on a prompt.

DJ Dylan lost his bed for the night – confirmed when the housemates later entered the bedroom to find a simple duvet on the floor.

Jenkin was selected as the housemate with the worst dress sense by Kerry, and consequently got his suitcase blown up; Big Brother is well and truly back.

ITV

Related: Big Brother house photos officially revealed ahead of series launch

In one of the episode's most dramatic moments, Jenkin chose Olivia as the housemate that he thought would be the most difficult to live with – and the latter got put up for the public vote for eviction on Friday.

But, in classic Big Brother fashion, there was a twist; in the diary room later, Big Brother revealed to Olivia that the housemates would be taking part in a game in tomorrow's episode, in which they will rank the cast from most to least entertaining.

If Olivia manages to avoid being named least entertaining, she will become immune to the public vote.

Story continues

Big Brother continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.

You Might Also Like