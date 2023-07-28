Big Brother 25 twist involves legends setting off a 'Time Laser'

Earlier this week, we gave you your exclusive first peek at the new key art for Big Brother season 25 — key art that host Julie Chen Moonves told us including clues as to the theme for the upcoming installment. Theories and guesses from the fanbase flew like wildfire over social media after the promo image was released. However, not a single one of them involved the phrase "Time Laser."

In a gloriously absurd and ridiculous situation that could only be concocted by producers known for also putting their contestants in hot dog costumes and "Slopitards," former Big Brother legends Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande broke into the BB house with the intention of using a "Time Laser" they rolled into the house — and we are not making this up — to go back in time and alter the outcome of their previous seasons they did not win.

Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande on 'Big Brother 25'

Sonja Flemming/CBS Danielle Reyes, Britney Haynes, and Frankie Grande on 'Big Brother 25'

According to CBS — and again, I swear on my limited-edition Zingbot baseball cap we are not making this up — "something went horribly wrong" and they unwittingly unleashed the big twist instead.

"What big twist?" you may ask. And that is a fair question, even if it is kind of glossing over the fact that this all stems from the use of a so-called Time Laser. Apparently, the twist will not be revealed until the live 90-minute premiere on Aug. 2. Or, alternatively, you could break into the Big Brother house yourself and steal the Time Laser to fast-forward to next Wednesday to find out immediately.

But watching the video of the entire incident above does yield some interesting intel. For one thing, we get some sweet footage of the new Big Brother house, which seems to have been remodeled into an entire BB Comics theme, complete with superhero and horror areas (among others.) And not that this is a huge reveal or anything, but is someone actually going to have to sleep on a giant block of cheese this season?

Also of note, when the Time Laser begins to malfunction, Danielle tells the others that this very suspicious piece of technology "says Meow Meow Enterprises" on it. Wait… Enzo? What does Enzo have to do with all of this? Are they going to bring Enzo back into the house to get last place in every competition again? Because, speaking frankly, that actually would — with apologies to the Twin Twist — be the best wrinkle in Big Brother history.

To see all this madness — and madness really is the only word for it — go down for yourself, watch the video at the top of the article, and then place your bets for what it all means come premiere night and whether Britney's promise that "I will not be losing my dignity on a slippery wiener this time" will actually hold up.

