‘Big Brother 22’ Winner Revealed in Season Finale

(Spoiler warning: This story contains spoilers from Wednesday’s season finale of “Big Brother.”)

After a long summer (and part of fall), “Big Brother 22” finally came to a close on Wednesday, with the winner announced by host Julie Chen Moonves in Wednesday’s live season finale.

Heading into Wednesday’s episode, the final three was made up of Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo, and Nicole Franzel. By the end of the 90-minute finale, Cody was crowned the season’s winner over second-place finisher Enzo. Nicole, who was trying to become the first person to win “Big Brother” two times, came in third.

For the second time, “Big Brother” featured a cast of all former contestants. The last “All-Star” season came in 2006. This year also marked the 20th anniversary of the franchise, which first premiered in July of 2000. The start of the season was pushed back until August so it could run into the fall more while CBS waits for its scripted primetime lineup to film amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Big Brother” is produced by Emmy Award-winner Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America.

CBS renewed the longrunning reality competition for a 23rd season on Wednesday. Moonves will return as host.

